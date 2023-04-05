The Platteville softball team broke out the bats on Tuesday.
Camryn Nies, Jaxcyn Berntgen and Kennedy Shea had three hits apiece, Gaby Key and Shea drove in three runs each, and the Hillmen routed Potosi/Cassville, 18-1, in six innings in Potosi, Wis.
Delaney Johnson, Maddison Carl and Berntgen added two RBIs apiece as the Hillmen routed Potosi/Cassville. Malia Weber was 2-for-2 for the co-op.
Southwestern 12, Argyle 8 — At Hazel Green, Wis.: Hailey Brant went 2-for-4 with a double and three RBIs and earned the pitching victory, and Laila Theill drove in a pair of runs as the Wildcats beat Argyle.
Iowa-Grant 7, Benton/Shullsburg 3 — At Benton, Wis.: Camden Russell went 2-for-4 with a double, but Benton/Shullsburg was held tro just four hits in a non-conference loss to the Panthers.
Warren/Stockton 7, Scales Mound/River Ridge 2 — At Stockton, Ill.: Adrienne Baker was 3-for-4 with two doubles and four RBIs, and Elaina Martin went 2-for-2 with a home run, two RBIs and three runs as Stockton/Warren beat Scales Mound/River Ridge.
PREP BASEBALL
Warren/Stockton 8, River Ridge/Scales Mound 2 — At Warren, Ill.: Brady Broshous struck out 10 over five-plus innings and went 2-for-3 with a home run and four RBIs at the plate as the WarHawks beat River Ridge/Scales Mound.
Cuba City 8, Riverdale 3 — At Cuba City, Wis.: Brayden Johll went 3-for-4 with a double, Will Busch added a pair of singles as the Cubans beat Riverdale.
MEN’S GOLF
Spartans 2nd — At Galena, Ill.: Alex Staver carded 72-80—152 to tie for seventh and lead Dubuque to a second-place finish behind Aurora, 602-625, at the Clarke Spring Invitational at Galena Golf Club. Loras (215-324—639) and Clarke (312-327—639) tied for third.
WOMEN’S GOLF
Spartans win — At Galena, Ill.: Brooke Bunjes tied for first individually after shooting 81-79—160, Morgan Hawkins was third with a 79-82—161, and Dubuque beat Aurora, 652-676, at the Clarke Spring Invitational at Galena Golf Club. UW-Platteville (696) was third, Loras (802) was fifth and the host Pride (962) were sixth.
