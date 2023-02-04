02042023-saintsnew.jpg
Buy Now

The Dubuque Fighting Saints’ James Reeder takes a shot during Friday’s game against the Green Bay Gamblers at Dubuque Ice Arena. The Saints won, 3-0, to open a home-and-home series with Green Bay.

 Stephen Gassman/Telegraph Herald

Marcus Brannman enjoyed quite the bounce back on Friday night.

The Dubuque Fighting Saints goaltender stopped all 27 shots he faced in a 3-0 shutout win over the third-place Green Bay Gamblers at Dubuque Ice Arena. A night earlier, he surrendered six goals in 40 minutes of a 7-3 home loss to Waterloo.

Recommended for you

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.