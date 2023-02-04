Marcus Brannman enjoyed quite the bounce back on Friday night.
The Dubuque Fighting Saints goaltender stopped all 27 shots he faced in a 3-0 shutout win over the third-place Green Bay Gamblers at Dubuque Ice Arena. A night earlier, he surrendered six goals in 40 minutes of a 7-3 home loss to Waterloo.
“We had a rough night (Thursday) night, so we wanted to come out tonight and set the tone for the rest of the weekend,” said Brannman, who earned his second shutout of the season and first since a 5-0 win Dec. 9 at Cedar Rapids. “I think we did a pretty good job of that. If we play like we did tonight, it’s going to keep going like this. The biggest difference was everybody fought and fought hard tonight for the team and individually. They did a great job of fighting for me to help me get the shutout.”
The teams complete a home-and-home series at 7 tonight at the Resch Center in Green Bay.
Ryan St. Louis, the team’s leading scorer factored in all three goals as the Saints improved to 18-13-3-1 and moved into fifth place in the Eastern Conference. Green Bay fell to 21-12-1-1, just four points ahead of Dubuque.
“We know where they are in the standings and I’d be lying if I said it didn’t mean a little bit more to beat them tonight, especially coming off (Thursday) night,” St. Louis said. “We wanted to prove to ourselves that we’re better than that, and I felt we played a pretty good game tonight.”
Neither team scored in a fast-paced, up-and-down opening period. The Gamblers finished with an 8-7 edge in shots despite enjoying two power plays to Dubuque’s one.
Max Burkholder needed only 37 seconds to open the scoring in the middle period. Ryan St. Louis won a faceoff in the Green Bay zone to Burkholder at the right point. Burkholder unleashed a wrist shot that eluded traffic and beat goaltender Klayton Knapp, making his first start since the USHL Fall Classic in September, to the top right corner of the net.
The goal tied Burkholder for the USHL lead among defensemen.
“That was a great snap back by Ryan. He was great all night,” Burkholder said. “I just kind of put it on net, and we had a lot of traffic in front so it found its way in. Credit to the guys in front for taking away the goalie’s eyes. It wasn’t our best effort (Thursday) night, so it was important to get the first one tonight.”
The Saints received the only power play opportunity of the period but couldn’t get much going with the man advantage. Green Bay outshot the Saints, 13-11, in the frame.
Dubuque killed a Max Montes tripping penalty early in the third period and used that momentum to double the lead on Cole Helm’s first goal of the season. Former Gamblers defenseman Will Staring moved the puck to Ryan St. Louis, who carried below the goal line and attempted a wraparound. Knapp made the initial stop, but Helm buried the backdoor rebound.
“It’s always a big swing of momentum if you can kill off a penalty and then, to top it off with a goal, it was definitely a turning point in the game,” Helm said. “It was super important to bounce back tonight with where we are in the standings. We were shooting for winning all three this weekend, but now we have to make the most of the situation we’re in and try to get two of the three.”
Ryan St. Louis struck again at the 13:40 mark of the third period to stretch the lead to 3-0. St. Louis won a faceoff back to Staring, who ripped a slap shot from the right point that St. Louis tipped past Knapp.
