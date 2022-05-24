Welcome back, Jadyn Glab.
Glab, a University of Washington commit, homered in both games in her first game with Dubuque Hempstead since 2020, and Peyton Paulsen threw a one-hit shutout as the Mustangs swept city rival Senior, 10-0 and 5-1, on Tuesday at the Dubuque Girls Independent League Complex.
Glab, a junior, skipped last season to play travel ball and earned a scholarship offer from Washington in the process. Tuesday marked the Mustangs’ season opener, and her first high school game since her freshman season.
“It always feels good to play against girls you know, and with girls you know,” Glab said. “I took the year off last year from high school, but I’m really glad to be back with some of my best friends. It’s a whole different experience playing in front of your city, so I’m excited.”
Hempstead sent a strong message, too.
Senior is expected to be even stronger this year than last. The Mustangs say the city championship goes through them.
“I think it just sends a message that we’re here to fight,” Paulsen said. “We’re not going to come here and lay down. We’re going to fight and keep fighting.”
Glab walked in the first inning of the opener and scored on Mady Pint’s triple. Pint scored on an error later in the inning.
The Mustangs greeted Senior starter Meredith Gatto with consecutive hits to open the second inning and an error brought home two more Hempstead runs. Lydia Ettema’s two-run single gave the Mustangs a 7-0 lead.
Glab’s cousin, seated behind home plate, offered her $5 to hit a home run as she stepped in to lead off the fourth. Gentle ribbing from relatives upped the offer to $20.
Glab didn’t even look over, instead launching the first pitch she saw for a no-doubt solo blast into the brush beyond the left field fence.
“I did hear him, I didn’t interact, though. I didn’t want to jinx it,” she said. “I was just kind of thinking everything I always think before I hit. I wasn’t necessarily looking to hit a home run, it just kind of happened.”
Ettema reached on an error before scoring on Chandler Houselog’s double later in the fourth.
Glab drove a 1-2 pitch into the gap in right center with runners on the corners with one out in the bottom of the fifth to trigger the mercy rule.
Paulsen struck out two and issued one walk. She didn’t allow a hit until Brenna Borland’s single to right with two outs in the fifth.
“I was kind of just focusing on trusting my defense because our defense is just killing it all the time. If I can just get the ball on the ground, they can do everything,” said Paulsen, who was aware she had a no-hitter in progress. “Not disappointed, but a little sad. I had a two-hitter last year, so I was like if I get a little improvement, it’s OK.”
Lacey King gave the Rams an early lead with a solo home run in the second inning of the second game.
Glab’s home run to left in the third drew the Mustangs even. Carleigh Hodgson and Pint followed with doubles, and Houselog’s single gave Hempstead a 3-1 lead.
Hodgson added an RBI single in the fourth, and Mallory Tomkins tripled and scored on a wild pitch in the sixth.
Ettema struck out three and scattered seven hits to earn the victory for the Mustangs.
“We were feeling good,” Hempstead coach Danielle Krug said. “(Assistant) Coach (Jeff) Brandel made the point that we had 19 practices before we even played. We needed to play to see what we could do, so that just really gave us confidence. (Senior is) a good team and we performed well.”
