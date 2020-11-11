The Clarke University women’s basketball team kicked off a season of high expectations with a road victory over a top-20 opponent.
Former Cascade standout Nicole McDermott scored a team-high 17 points in her collegiate debut, and Makenna Haase added 15 points and 17 rebounds as the NAIA No. 13-ranked Pride beat No. 16 St. Francis, 78-72, on Tuesday night in Joliet, Ill.
McDermott was 6-for-9 from the floor for Clarke (1-0), including 2-for-3 from 3-point range. She also added eight rebounds.
Former Bellevue standout Giana Michels had 11 points, three rebounds and five assists, and Tina Ubl scored 10 points. Western Dubuque grad Morgan Pitz had seven points, seven rebounds and three assists, and former East Dubuque star Skylar Culbertson chipped in seven points and one rebound.
Clarke outrebounded St. Francis, 53-26, and held a 21-5 edge in offensive boards.
Leah Sims scored 23 points to lead St. Francis (2-1).