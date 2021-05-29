Dubuque Wahlert’s Charlie Fair and Jack Freiburger spent most of this tennis season looking like one of the top doubles teams in the state.
Now, they’re proving it.
Fair, a senior, and Freiburger, a junior, won a pair of matches on Friday at the Iowa Class 1A state doubles tournament in Waterloo, Iowa, to advance to today’s state semifinals. The third-seeded Golden Eagles’ duo will meet No. 2 seed Jack Edwards and Vaughn Thompson of Pella for the right to advance to the state title match.
The other semifinal features top-seeded Brady Horstmann and Matthew Schmit of Cedar Rapids Xavier against No. 4 seed Gabe Anderson and Caden Branum of Decorah.
Fair and Freiburger opened with a 7-6, 6-5 victory over Xavier’s Declan Coe and High Courter, then rallied to win their quarterfinal, 4-6, 6-4, 6-2, past Denison-Schleswig’s Harrison Dahm and Colin Reis.
In the 1A singles bracket, Wahlert’s Roan Martineau was impressive in a 6-0, 6-4 triumph over Clarinda’s Nathan Brown in the opening round. Martineau then was eliminated from the championship bracket with a 6-4, 6-1 loss in the quarterfinals to Council Bluffs St. Albert’s Jeff Miller.
Martineau, a freshman, bounced back with a win in consolations over Harlan’s Brock Bruns, and is still alive for fifth place. Teammate Sam Timp, a senior, lost both of his matches and was eliminated. Timp lost a hard-fought battle in his opener to Shenandoah’s Andrew Lawrence, 7-5, 3-6, 6-4.
Dubuque Hempstead’s Kareem Kassas and Jake Althaus lost in the opening round of the Class 2A state doubles tournament in Cedar Rapids, suffering a 7-6, 6-1 loss to West Des Moines Valley’s Vyas Amalkar and Beck Sissel.
Kassas, a senior, and Althaus, a sophomore, responded with a 6-3, 6-3 victory in consolations over Rob Arbuckle and Tharun Raju of Ames, but then were eliminated by Ankeny Centennial’s Caleb Peterson and Nic MacKaman.