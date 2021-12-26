A dozen former Dubuque Fighting Saints players have played in the National Hockey League this season.
Here is a look at how each performed prior to the NHL’s holiday break:
JOHNNY GAUDREAU
Team: Calgary Flames
Height: 5-9
Weight: 165
Age: 28
Position: Left wing
Hometown: Carneys Point, N.J.
Season in Dubuque: 2010-11. Gaudreau joined the Fighting Saints ownership group in 2018.
Acquired: Drafted fourth round, 104th overall, in 2011 NHL Draft by Calgary
NHL debut: 2013-14
This season: In 28 games, Gaudreau scored 10 goals among his 30 points, to go along with 6 penalty minutes and a plus-16 rating.
NHL career: Gaudreau has accumulated 180 goals and 524 points in 548 games since debuting on the final day of the 2013-14 season.
ZEMGUS GIRGENSONS
Team: Buffalo Sabres
Height: 6-2
Weight: 212
Age: 27
Position: Center
Hometown: Riga, Latvia
Seasons in Dubuque: 2010-11, 2011-12. Girgensons joined the Fighting Saints ownership group in 2018.
Acquired: Drafted first round, 14th overall, in 2012 NHL Draft by Buffalo
NHL debut: 2013-14
This season: Girgensons has scored six goals and 11 points in 30 games. He also has 23 penalty minutes and a minus-6 rating.
NHL career: In 519 games, Girgensons has posted 67 goals and 149 points for the Sabres. He missed all of last season after he suffered an injury in the preseason and underwent season-ending surgery.
MICHAEL MATHESON
Team: Pittsburgh Penguins
Height: 6-2
Weight: 192
Age: 27
Position: Defenseman
Hometown: Pointe-Claire, Quebec
Season in Dubuque: 2011-12
Acquired: After being drafted in the first round, 23rd overall, in 2012 NHL Draft by Florida, the Panthers traded him to Pittsburgh on Sept. 24, 2020.
NHL debut: 2015-16
This season: In 27 games, Matheson accumulated 3 goals, 12 points and 8 penalty minutes while posting a plus-2 rating.
NHL career: In 370 games, Matheson has 41 goals, 119 points and 193 penalty minutes.
MATTHEW BENNING
Team: Nashville Predators
Height: 6-1
Weight: 203
Age: 27
Position: Defenseman
Hometown: Edmonton, Alberta
Season in Dubuque: 2012-13
Acquired: Signed free-agent contract prior to the 2020-21 season after beginning his career with Edmonton.
NHL debut: 2016-17
This season: Benning has four assists, 12 penalty minutes and a minus-7 rating in 26 games.
NHL career: In 327 career games, Benning has 16 goals and 69 points to go along with 168 penalty minutes.
TUCKER POOLMAN
Team: Vancouver Canucks
Height: 6-4
Weight: 216
Age: 28
Position: Defenseman
Place of birth: Dubuque
Dubuque connection: Poolman was born in Dubuque on June 8, 1993, shortly after the Saints won the National Junior A championship. His father, Mark, served as the trainer for the Saints that season and has worked for the University of North Dakota as a strength and conditioning coach since 1995.
Acquired: Drafted in the fifth round, 127th overall, by the Winnipeg Jets in the 2013 NHL Draft. Signed a free-agent contract with Vancouver during the offseason.
NHL debut: 2014-15
This season: Poolman has played 27 games and tallied 1 goal, 3 points, 12 penalty minutes and a plus-2 rating.
NHL career: In 147 games over four seasons, Poolman has recorded 6 goals, 22 points and 38 penalty minutes.
RILEY BARBER
Team: Detroit Red Wings
Height: 6-0
Weight: 198
Age: 27
Position: Right wing
Hometown: Pittsburgh
Season in Dubuque: 2010-11
Acquired: Signed free agent contract in October 2020.
NHL debut: 2016-17
This season: In 21 games, Barber has 7 goals and 16 points for Grand Rapids, the AHL affiliate of the Red Wings. He also earned a one-game call-up to Detroit.
NHL career: In 13 career regular-season NHL games, Barber has yet to record a point.
ERIC ROBINSON
Team: Columbus Blue Jackets
Height: 6-2
Weight: 201
Age: 26
Position: Left wing
Hometown: Bellmawr, N.J.
Season in Dubuque: 2013-14
Acquired: Signed free agent contract with Columbus at the end of the 2017-18 season, his senior year at Princeton.
NHL debut: 2017-18
This season: Robinson has 5 goals, 12 points, 6 penalty minutes and a plus-5 rating in 28 games.
NHL career: In 148 career regular-season NHL games, Robinson has 20 goals and 41 points.
KARSON KUHLMAN
Team: Boston Bruins
Height: 5-10
Weight: 190
Age: 26
Position: Center/right wing
Hometown: Esko, Minn.
Seasons in Dubuque: 2012-13, 2013-14
Acquired: Signed free-agent contract after leading Minnesota-Duluth to the 2017-18 NCAA Division I championship.
NHL debut: 2018-19
This season: He tallied 1 goal, 1 assist and no penalty minutes in 18 games.
NHL career: In 74 career regular-season NHL games, Kuhlman has 7 goals, 15 points and 15 penalty minutes.
DYLAN GAMBRELL
Team: Ottawa Senators
Height: 6-0
Weight: 187
Age: 25
Position: Center/right wing
Hometown: Bonney Lake, Wash.
Seasons in Dubuque: 2012-13, 2013-14, 2014-15
Acquired: Drafted second round, 60th overall, in 2016 in NHL Draft by San Jose. Traded to Ottawa on Oct. 25.
NHL debut: 2018-19
This season: Gambrell has 1 goal, 3 points, 6 penalty minutes and a minus-6 rating in 17 games with the Senators. He started the season with San Jose’s AHL affiliate and had an assist in 3 games.
NHL career: In 127 career regular-season NHL games, Gambrell has 11 goals and 26 points.
WILLIAM LAGESSON
Team: Edmonton Oilers
Height: 6-2
Weight: 207
Age: 25
Position: Defense
Hometown: Goteborg, Sweden
Season in Dubuque: 2014-15
Acquired: Drafted fourth round, 91st overall, in 2014 in NHL Draft by Edmonton
NHL debut: 2019-20
This season: Lagesson has played seven NHL games with no points, 4 penalty minutes and a plus-1 rating. In 11 games for the Oilers’ AHL affiliate in Bakersfield, Calif., he has 2 assists, 9 penalty minutes and a minus-6 rating.
NHL career: In 34 games played, he has two assists and 13 penalty minutes.
TYCE THOMPSON
Team: New Jersey Devils
Height: 6-1
Weight: 172
Age: 22
Position: Center
Hometown: Oyster Bay, N.Y.
Seasons in Dubuque: 2016-17, 2017-18
Acquired: Drafted in the fourth round, 96th overall, by the Devils in the 2019 NHL Draft.
NHL debut: 2020-21
This season: Thompson has played 2 NHL games without registering a point. He also has 4 goals and 7 points in 7 games with Utica, N.Y., of the AHL.
NHL career: Thompson played seven games this season.
ALEX STEEVES
Team: Toronto Maple Leafs
Height: 5-11
Weight: 185
Age: 22
Position: Forward
Hometown: Bedford, N.H.
Seasons in Dubuque: 2016-17, 2017-18
Acquired: Signed free agent contract following his junior season at Notre Dame.
NHL debut: 2021-22.
This season: Steeves has played in 3 NHL games and recorded an assist. Following a shoulder injury in training camp, he tallied 7 goals, 12 points and 4 penalty minutes in 12 games for Toronto’s AHL affiliate.
TEAM STAFF
PETER CHIARELLI
Team: St. Louis Blues
Position: Vice president of hockey operations
Dubuque connection: Part of Fighting Saints ownership group since 2009.
Season: The Blues (17-9-5) are in third place in the Central Division, one point behind division-leading Minnesota.
BOBBY KINSELLA
Team: Montreal Canadiens
Position: Scout
Dubuque connection: Served as assistant coach and director of scouting for the first two seasons after Dubuque returned to the USHL. He is in his 10th season as a Montreal scout.
Season: The Canadiens (7-21-3) are in eighth place in the Atlantic Division.
JIM MONTGOMERY
Team: St. Louis Blues
Position: Assistant coach
Dubuque connection: Served as head coach and general manager from 2010-13.
Season: The Blues (17-9-5) are in third place in the Central Division, one point behind division-leading Minnesota. Montgomery is in his second season with the Blues.
SEAN MURDOCH
Team: New York Rangers
Position: Assistant athletic trainer
Dubuque connection: Served as trainer for two seasons, beginning in 2013-14.
Season: The Rangers (19-7-4) are third in the Metropolitan Division, one point behind Carolina and Washington. Murdoch is in his seventh season with the Rangers.