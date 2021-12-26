Flames Flyers Hockey
Calgary Flames right wing Johnny Gaudreau (13) tries to keep the puck away from the Philadelphia Flyers’ Nate Thompson earlier this season. Gaudreau played for the Dubuque Fighting Saints in 2010-11 and is now a part of the team’s ownership group.

 Matt Slocum The Associated Press

A dozen former Dubuque Fighting Saints players have played in the National Hockey League this season.

Here is a look at how each performed prior to the NHL’s holiday break:

JOHNNY GAUDREAU

Team: Calgary Flames

Height: 5-9

Weight: 165

Age: 28

Position: Left wing

Hometown: Carneys Point, N.J.

Season in Dubuque: 2010-11. Gaudreau joined the Fighting Saints ownership group in 2018.

Acquired: Drafted fourth round, 104th overall, in 2011 NHL Draft by Calgary

NHL debut: 2013-14

This season: In 28 games, Gaudreau scored 10 goals among his 30 points, to go along with 6 penalty minutes and a plus-16 rating.

NHL career: Gaudreau has accumulated 180 goals and 524 points in 548 games since debuting on the final day of the 2013-14 season.

ZEMGUS GIRGENSONS

Team: Buffalo Sabres

Height: 6-2

Weight: 212

Age: 27

Position: Center

Hometown: Riga, Latvia

Seasons in Dubuque: 2010-11, 2011-12. Girgensons joined the Fighting Saints ownership group in 2018.

Acquired: Drafted first round, 14th overall, in 2012 NHL Draft by Buffalo

NHL debut: 2013-14

This season: Girgensons has scored six goals and 11 points in 30 games. He also has 23 penalty minutes and a minus-6 rating.

NHL career: In 519 games, Girgensons has posted 67 goals and 149 points for the Sabres. He missed all of last season after he suffered an injury in the preseason and underwent season-ending surgery.

MICHAEL MATHESON

Team: Pittsburgh Penguins

Height: 6-2

Weight: 192

Age: 27

Position: Defenseman

Hometown: Pointe-Claire, Quebec

Season in Dubuque: 2011-12

Acquired: After being drafted in the first round, 23rd overall, in 2012 NHL Draft by Florida, the Panthers traded him to Pittsburgh on Sept. 24, 2020.

NHL debut: 2015-16

This season: In 27 games, Matheson accumulated 3 goals, 12 points and 8 penalty minutes while posting a plus-2 rating.

NHL career: In 370 games, Matheson has 41 goals, 119 points and 193 penalty minutes.

MATTHEW BENNING

Team: Nashville Predators

Height: 6-1

Weight: 203

Age: 27

Position: Defenseman

Hometown: Edmonton, Alberta

Season in Dubuque: 2012-13

Acquired: Signed free-agent contract prior to the 2020-21 season after beginning his career with Edmonton.

NHL debut: 2016-17

This season: Benning has four assists, 12 penalty minutes and a minus-7 rating in 26 games.

NHL career: In 327 career games, Benning has 16 goals and 69 points to go along with 168 penalty minutes.

TUCKER POOLMAN

Team: Vancouver Canucks

Height: 6-4

Weight: 216

Age: 28

Position: Defenseman

Place of birth: Dubuque

Dubuque connection: Poolman was born in Dubuque on June 8, 1993, shortly after the Saints won the National Junior A championship. His father, Mark, served as the trainer for the Saints that season and has worked for the University of North Dakota as a strength and conditioning coach since 1995.

Acquired: Drafted in the fifth round, 127th overall, by the Winnipeg Jets in the 2013 NHL Draft. Signed a free-agent contract with Vancouver during the offseason.

NHL debut: 2014-15

This season: Poolman has played 27 games and tallied 1 goal, 3 points, 12 penalty minutes and a plus-2 rating.

NHL career: In 147 games over four seasons, Poolman has recorded 6 goals, 22 points and 38 penalty minutes.

RILEY BARBER

Team: Detroit Red Wings

Height: 6-0

Weight: 198

Age: 27

Position: Right wing

Hometown: Pittsburgh

Season in Dubuque: 2010-11

Acquired: Signed free agent contract in October 2020.

NHL debut: 2016-17

This season: In 21 games, Barber has 7 goals and 16 points for Grand Rapids, the AHL affiliate of the Red Wings. He also earned a one-game call-up to Detroit.

NHL career: In 13 career regular-season NHL games, Barber has yet to record a point.

ERIC ROBINSON

Team: Columbus Blue Jackets

Height: 6-2

Weight: 201

Age: 26

Position: Left wing

Hometown: Bellmawr, N.J.

Season in Dubuque: 2013-14

Acquired: Signed free agent contract with Columbus at the end of the 2017-18 season, his senior year at Princeton.

NHL debut: 2017-18

This season: Robinson has 5 goals, 12 points, 6 penalty minutes and a plus-5 rating in 28 games.

NHL career: In 148 career regular-season NHL games, Robinson has 20 goals and 41 points.

KARSON KUHLMAN

Team: Boston Bruins

Height: 5-10

Weight: 190

Age: 26

Position: Center/right wing

Hometown: Esko, Minn.

Seasons in Dubuque: 2012-13, 2013-14

Acquired: Signed free-agent contract after leading Minnesota-Duluth to the 2017-18 NCAA Division I championship.

NHL debut: 2018-19

This season: He tallied 1 goal, 1 assist and no penalty minutes in 18 games.

NHL career: In 74 career regular-season NHL games, Kuhlman has 7 goals, 15 points and 15 penalty minutes.

DYLAN GAMBRELL

Team: Ottawa Senators

Height: 6-0

Weight: 187

Age: 25

Position: Center/right wing

Hometown: Bonney Lake, Wash.

Seasons in Dubuque: 2012-13, 2013-14, 2014-15

Acquired: Drafted second round, 60th overall, in 2016 in NHL Draft by San Jose. Traded to Ottawa on Oct. 25.

NHL debut: 2018-19

This season: Gambrell has 1 goal, 3 points, 6 penalty minutes and a minus-6 rating in 17 games with the Senators. He started the season with San Jose’s AHL affiliate and had an assist in 3 games.

NHL career: In 127 career regular-season NHL games, Gambrell has 11 goals and 26 points.

WILLIAM LAGESSON

Team: Edmonton Oilers

Height: 6-2

Weight: 207

Age: 25

Position: Defense

Hometown: Goteborg, Sweden

Season in Dubuque: 2014-15

Acquired: Drafted fourth round, 91st overall, in 2014 in NHL Draft by Edmonton

NHL debut: 2019-20

This season: Lagesson has played seven NHL games with no points, 4 penalty minutes and a plus-1 rating. In 11 games for the Oilers’ AHL affiliate in Bakersfield, Calif., he has 2 assists, 9 penalty minutes and a minus-6 rating.

NHL career: In 34 games played, he has two assists and 13 penalty minutes.

TYCE THOMPSON

Team: New Jersey Devils

Height: 6-1

Weight: 172

Age: 22

Position: Center

Hometown: Oyster Bay, N.Y.

Seasons in Dubuque: 2016-17, 2017-18

Acquired: Drafted in the fourth round, 96th overall, by the Devils in the 2019 NHL Draft.

NHL debut: 2020-21

This season: Thompson has played 2 NHL games without registering a point. He also has 4 goals and 7 points in 7 games with Utica, N.Y., of the AHL.

NHL career: Thompson played seven games this season.

ALEX STEEVES

Team: Toronto Maple Leafs

Height: 5-11

Weight: 185

Age: 22

Position: Forward

Hometown: Bedford, N.H.

Seasons in Dubuque: 2016-17, 2017-18

Acquired: Signed free agent contract following his junior season at Notre Dame.

NHL debut: 2021-22.

This season: Steeves has played in 3 NHL games and recorded an assist. Following a shoulder injury in training camp, he tallied 7 goals, 12 points and 4 penalty minutes in 12 games for Toronto’s AHL affiliate.

TEAM STAFF

PETER CHIARELLI

Team: St. Louis Blues

Position: Vice president of hockey operations

Dubuque connection: Part of Fighting Saints ownership group since 2009.

Season: The Blues (17-9-5) are in third place in the Central Division, one point behind division-leading Minnesota.

BOBBY KINSELLA

Team: Montreal Canadiens

Position: Scout

Dubuque connection: Served as assistant coach and director of scouting for the first two seasons after Dubuque returned to the USHL. He is in his 10th season as a Montreal scout.

Season: The Canadiens (7-21-3) are in eighth place in the Atlantic Division.

JIM MONTGOMERY

Team: St. Louis Blues

Position: Assistant coach

Dubuque connection: Served as head coach and general manager from 2010-13.

Season: The Blues (17-9-5) are in third place in the Central Division, one point behind division-leading Minnesota. Montgomery is in his second season with the Blues.

SEAN MURDOCH

Team: New York Rangers

Position: Assistant athletic trainer

Dubuque connection: Served as trainer for two seasons, beginning in 2013-14.

Season: The Rangers (19-7-4) are third in the Metropolitan Division, one point behind Carolina and Washington. Murdoch is in his seventh season with the Rangers.

