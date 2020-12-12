Makenna Haase tries not to think about it.
There’s plenty of others to do that for her, and the Clarke University star is still in the final stages of cementing herself as one of the greatest — if not the greatest — to ever suit up for the program.
Haase scored 13 points and grabbed 14 rebounds on Saturday as the NAIA No. 13-ranked Pride pulled away from Peru State, 74-57, at the Kehl Center to run their winning streak to six straight.
“She’s been a huge piece of the puzzle, there’s no question,” Clarke fourth-year coach Courtney Boyd said. “For her, the biggest thing is everyone knows her game and understands what she brings to the table right now. Everyone’s bringing a lot of focus to her, so she’s had to change her game.
“She’s had to play a different role through the first few games just to make sure we’re getting wins. That shows her unselfishness. On the court and off the court, her presence is huge. She really brings that team aspect to the game and it’s really bigger than basketball. If we didn’t have her for four years, we wouldn’t have had the success that we’ve had.”
That success has included back-to-back trips to the NAIA national tournament, and after Haase’s performance on Saturday, the senior from Freedom, Wis., has tallied 1,724 points to date and needs 50 more to surpass current recordholder Tina Kuhle, who finished her career in 1994 with 1,773 points.
Haase already owns Clarke’s career records in rebounding (1,088) and blocked shots (187).
“Obviously it means a lot and I cherish everything I’ve done,” said Haase, who garnered second-team All-American honors in 2019 and 2020, and honorable mention All-American honors in 2018. “I guess I’m happier to just be out there with my teammates and sharing those accolades with them. That’s what I’m going to remember the most.
“I guess I don’t think about that stuff too often.”
Former Western Dubuque standout Morgan Pitz scored a game-high 16 points with seven rebounds, and Cascade star Nicole McDermott – the freshman sixth man receiving her first start with junior Tina Ubl day-to-day with an ankle injury — added 12 points and eight rebounds. Kailee Van Zeeland chipped in 12 points off the bench as the Pride improved to 7-1, 5-1 in the Heart of America Conference.
“We just figured it out on defense,” Boyd said. “In the first half, we weren’t playing our game and finishing buckets. We didn’t have a lot of communication and once we started communicating, the defense triggered our offense and we started knocking down some shots.”
McDermott sparked the Pride in the first quarter, sinking a 3 and then completing a three-point play on a tough drive inside. Bellevue, Iowa, product Giana Michels added a 3 as Clarke took a 22-14 lead by the end of the frame.
McDermott drove to the hoop again to push the lead to 10 in the second quarter, then Michels’ jumper extended the advantage to 30-16. When the Bobcats (3-9, 1-7) made a run, another Bellevue High grad in Emma Kelchen stepped out and swished a baseline trey before Pitz added another 3 as the Pride kept the lead at 40-30 at half.
“In the first half we were a little slow and sluggish,” Haase said. “We had this week off for finals and everything, so we were definitely lacking some confidence. In the third quarter, we definitely made a turnaround.”
The Pride went on a 22-7 run over the course of the third quarter to put the game out of reach. Pitz drilled a trey, then East Dubuque High star and Clarke junior point guard Skylar Culbertson grabbed an offensive board in traffic – no small feat at 5-foot-4 – and scored to extend the lead to 15.
McDermott connected on a 3, then Kelchen scored inside as the Pride scored 14 unanswered points to take a 58-34 lead late in the frame and were able to play most of their bench during the fourth quarter.
“The team gets along really well and we have that chemistry,” Haase said. “We can work different matchups and we all work well together. It’s coming along pretty well.”