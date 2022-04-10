It was a Dubuque championship sweep at the Dubuque Open track & field meet on Saturday.
The University of Dubuque men and Loras College women swept the team titles at Chalmers Field, and each respective program earned runner-up as well. The UD men claimed the seven-team title with 276.5 points, with Loras second with 248.5. The Duhawk women won the title with 226 points, with the Spartans in second with 197.
On the men’s side, 17 of the 19 events were won by UD or Loras athletes. The Spartans claimed victories by Nolan Lentz (400, 49.94); Blake Hardison (110 hurdles, 14.54); JoJo Frost (400 hurdles, 54.87); Jeremiah Steed (triple jump, 14.19m); and Cade Collier (shot put, 15.32m), while also racking up 10 runner-up finishes.
The Duhawks picked up wins from Doyle Carroll (100, 11.06); Josh Smith (200, 22.11); Ryan Harvey (800, 1:52.32); Mike Jasa (1,500, 3:55.54); Ethan Hammerand (3,000 steeplechase, 9:50.05); 4x100 relay (41.23); 4x400 relay (3:14.36); Matt Bandy (high jump, 1.95m); Derik Bunten (long jump, 6.80m); Raymond Venditti (pole vault, 4.40m); Holden Murphy (discus, 50.88m); and Neal Eckhoff (hammer throw, 53.40m).
The women’s side was more of the same, as 16 of the 19 events were won by Duhawks or Spartans. Loras secured victories from Alyssa Pfadenhauer (400, 55.60); Kassie Parker (1,500, 4:34.62); Elayna Bahl in the 100 hurdles (14.69) and 400 hurdles (1:02.19); 4x100 relay (49.48); 4x400 relay (3:46.01); Grace Alley (high jump, 1.60m); and De’ja Austin-Cherry (triple jump, 11.71m).
The Spartans earned wins from Alison Beeman in the 100 (12.35) and 200 (25.53); Riley Roman (3,000, 11:50.35); Demetria Johnson (long jump, 5.38m); Meghan Prochaska (pole vault, 3.15m); and Kaitlyn Wilder in the shot put (13.93m), discus (45.28m) and hammer throw (58.22m).