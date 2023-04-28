Owen Michaels believes the Dubuque Fighting Saints have that one vital trait every successful hockey team needs come playoff time.
With their season on the line both Tuesday and Wednesday nights, the Saints rallied for a pair of wins at Green Bay to take a United States Hockey League Eastern Conference first-round series. Dubuque earned its first series win — and first playoff game win — since the 2019 playoffs.
Dubuque advanced to play at Eastern Conference top-seeded Chicago on Saturday through Monday in the best-of-3 conference semifinals, while Cedar Rapids visits Youngstown in the other after also recording a road series win. The Western Conference semifinals include fourth-seeded Tri-City at top-seeded Fargo and third-seeded Lincoln at second-seeded Waterloo.
“We showed a lot of resiliency the last couple of days, and that’s a great quality to have at this time of year,” said Michaels, who shares the USHL playoff scoring lead with five points, including two goals. “It’s the way hockey is played in the playoffs, right? We probably deserved to win Monday night, but that wasn’t the case.
“Maybe we didn’t have our best period (Wednesday), but we still walked away from it with the score 1-1. We came out flying in the second period and we weathered the storm in the third to get the win and the series win. That’s all that matters.”
Dubuque outshot Green Bay, 29-24, and controlled the opening two periods on Monday night before the Gamblers rallied for four goals, including two empty netters, in the third period of a 4-1 win. On Tuesday, the Saints rolled to a three-goal lead in the first period, experienced a second-period hiccup and regrouped for a series-tying 5-2 win.
The Gamblers dominated the first period Wednesday night and opened up a 15-7 advantage in shots, but Ryan St. Louis potted a power play goal to even the game, 1-1.
“Green Bay came out flying, but it still felt like we had control of the game,” said goaltender Marcus Brännman, who made 34 saves on Sunday and finished the series with a 2-1 record, 2.97 goals against average and .904 save percentage. “We weren’t playing too loose or too casual. We felt like we still had a shot. We played much better in the second period, and it all worked out in the end.”
Despite the lopsided shot total in the first period and overall, Caelum Dick felt good about the way Dubuque played. The Saints finished with just 20 shots.
“We were still connected in the defensive zone,” he said. “We were still making good plays along the walls, and, of course, Marcus played unbelievable all series.”
The first period might not have looked pretty. But the Saints found energy in the fact they entered the first intermission tied despite playing their worst period of the series and Green Bay playing its best.
“We made it hard on ourselves, that’s for sure,” Saints coach Kirk MacDonald said. “That was probably the worst period we’ve played in a while. We were playing not to lose and we were gripping it a little too tight, and that’s not a recipe for success. Thankfully, Marcus made some saves and the power play stepped up.
“From that point on, we managed the game so much better, and that’s a credit to the guys and their resiliency. We were really, really good in the second, and we did what we had to do in the third to hold on.”
Dubuque finished with a slight upper hand in a season-long battle with the Gamblers, which made the post-game handshake line more enjoyable. The Saints won six of the 11 confrontations, and both teams scored 27 goals.
“We have a lot of respect for them,” Michaels said. “It was a good, competitive effort for them and for us all year. That made this series a lot more fun to play in. At the end of the day, you put all that stuff aside in the handshake line.
“At the end of the day, it could have been either of us moving on. We stuck with it, showed our resiliency and came out on top.”
The Saints last won a series in 2019, when they swept Youngstown, 2-0, in a first-round series before dropping 3 of 4 against Muskegon. The USHL cancelled the 2020 Clark Cup Playoffs because of the pandemic, and the Saints suffered 2-0 series losses the past two seasons.
“It’s huge to win this series,” St. Louis said. “We want to go all the way this year, and this is one important step. We just have to keep building on this.”
Dubuque now faces a well-rested Chicago team that earned a first-round bye by finishing first in the East. The Saints won four of the six regular-season meetings.
Immediately following the win Wednesday, the Saints traveled to Chicago for a well-earned off day.
“We’re going to do absolutely nothing (Thursday), practice Friday at their place and get ready to win a game Saturday night,” MacDonald said. “We figured we might have had to play on Friday, so we’re going to take advantage of the extra day off. If we would have come back to Dubuque, it would have negated that day off.”
