Dubuque Fighting Saints center Owen Michaels shares the USHL playoff scoring lead with five points through three games.

 Stephen Gassman Telegraph Herald

Owen Michaels believes the Dubuque Fighting Saints have that one vital trait every successful hockey team needs come playoff time.

With their season on the line both Tuesday and Wednesday nights, the Saints rallied for a pair of wins at Green Bay to take a United States Hockey League Eastern Conference first-round series. Dubuque earned its first series win — and first playoff game win — since the 2019 playoffs.

