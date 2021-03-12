Dubuque County’s four Mississippi Valley Conference football programs will all compete at a new level during the 2021 and 2022 seasons, the Iowa High School Athletic Association announced this morning.
In January, the IHSAA approved the addition of Class 5A for the state’s 36 largest schools, including Dubuque Hempstead and Dubuque Senior. Both schools have been placed in Group 3, which also includes Cedar Falls, Cedar Rapids Kennedy, Muscatine and Davenport West.
Western Dubuque has moved into Class 4A, which includes the next-largest 36 schools. The Bobcats most recently competed at the Class 3A level and won a state championship in the fall of 2019.
Western Dubuque will compete in District 2 with Decorah, Marion, Mason City, Waterloo East and Waverly-Shell Rock.
West Delaware and Maquoketa remain in Class 3A, which also includes 36 schools. West Delaware will play in District 3 with Center Point-Urbana, Charles City, Hampton-Dumont/CAL, Independence and South Tama. Maquoketa has been assigned to District 4 with Davenport Assumption, Benton Community, De Witt Central, Mount Vernon and Vinton-Shellsburg.
Dubuque Wahlert will drop to Class 2A, which includes 48 schools. The Golden Eagles will play in District 4 with Jesup, North Fayette Valley, Oelwein, LaPorte City Union and Waukon.
Cascade and Dyersville Beckman will compete for the Class 1A, District 4 title with Waterloo Columbus, MFL/Mar-Mac, Postville and Sumner-Fredericksburg. Class 1A also includes 48 schools.
Bellevue, Clayton Ridge and Maquoketa Valley will play in Class A, District 4 along with East Buchanan, North Linn, South Winneshiek and Starmont.
Edgewood-Colesburg has opted to play 8-man football this year and will compete in a district with Calamus-Wheatland, Central City, Central Elkader, Easton Valley, Lansing Kee, Wyoming Midland and Springville.