It wasn’t quite a complete 60-minute football game, but it was closer.
And on a day when Dubuque wasn’t at its best on offense, the defense came through in a big way.
Marshon Crowder blocked a punt and came away with a key interception as the Spartans pulled away to beat Buena Vista, 31-16, on Saturday at Chalmers Field.
Dubuque (3-1, 2-0 American Rivers Conference) has won three straight and five of six against the Beavers (2-3, 1-2).
“This is a much improved BV team. That 16 points is about (30) points below their scoring average, so our defense played really well,” Spartans coach Stan Zweifel said. “We were a little closer to playing four quarters of good, tough football. And our defense was amazing, I thought. Amazing.”
Crowder, a senior linebacker and former Dubuque Hempstead standout, intercepted Buena Vista quarterback Brandon Kyles deep in Spartans territory to thwart a scoring drive in the final minute before halftime.
“It was definitely huge,” Crowder said of the pick. “In the moment I wasn’t really thinking about it like that. It was moreso just trying to make a play for the team. That’s what they put me out here for, to make plays, so that’s what I was trying to do.”
It seems like that’s all Crowder has done since stepping foot on campus. He also recorded a solo sack in the first half and assisted on another in the second, made nine tackles and broke up a pass.
The Spartans have lined him up all over the field, too. He has played linebacker and safety, and Zweifel said he has even taken snaps at defensive end.
“He might be the best athlete in the conference,” Zweifel said. “We move him all over heck. He plays a variety of different positions and he plays them very well.”
He was certainly a key cog in a defensive unit that held the Beavers well below their scoring average. Buena Vista was averaging 45.5 points through their first four games.
The game began with a P-51 Mustang flyover, a tribute to the traveling Tuskegee Airmen exhibit at the Dubuque Regional Airport through today.
But both teams struggled to get off the ground in the opening quarter.
The Spartans were limited to just 40 first-half rushing yards and finished with 129. Quarterback Jacob Keller ran for 48 yards before leaving the game with a shoulder injury after landing awkwardly following a 34-yard run near the end of the third quarter.
Keller completed 17 of 26 passes for 209 yards and a touchdown.
Dubuque took a 7-0 lead on Kallion Buckner’s 8-yard touchdown run early in the second quarter, but Kyles threw touchdown passes of 75 and 3 yards to Eric Pacheco for a 13-7 lead.
Keller threw a 35-yard touchdown to tight end Karletty Faamatuinu with 2:26 left in the half as the Spartans took the lead for good.
“We weren’t really worried about the lead, we were just worried about executing our plays and just being ready for that next play,” Buckner said.
Dubuque’s Jacob Wolf and BV’s Ramon Garcia traded field goals before the Spartans pulled away. Buckner scored on fourth-and-goal from the 1 early in the fourth quarter and Jordan Boatright’s interception and long return set up Tiger Geeslin’s 1-yard touchdown run.