The fans at Moody Gymnasium got exactly what they expected Tuesday night: A clash of titans between two Mississippi Valley Conference volleyball powerhouses.
In the end, the Iowa Class 4A, No. 2-ranked visitors from Cedar Rapids Xavier edged Class 5A eighth-ranked Dubuque Hempstead, 25-23, 32-34, 25-13, 23-25, 15-11, to claim the outright MVC Valley Division championship.
It was evident in the first set that these two squads were in for a hard-fought battle.
The lead changed hands four times as neither team was ahead by more than three points. Hempstead jumped out to an early 5-4 lead before the Saints rattled off three consecutive points for a two-point lead.
After a block winner by Morgan Hawkins tied the score at 8, the teams effectively traded points throughout. The Mustangs were able to pull ahead briefly, 17-15, on a Corinne Meier kill, but that was short-lived as Xavier won six of the next seven points to take a 21-18 lead.
Hempstead wouldn’t go quietly, getting within two on an Ashley Glennon kill. But the Saints responded with two consecutive kills of their own by Eve Magill and Elyse Winter. A service error by the Mustangs closed out the first set, 25-23.
"They (Cedar Rapids Xavier) were definitely the best team that we have faced so far the entire season," Hempstead coach Jacque Arensdorf said. "Going into it, I knew we would be able to compete with them and today we played the best that we have so far, but there is so much more potential they have coming down the stretch."
The second set was simply epic, highlighted by long rallies and Mustang resilience.
It appeared as if the Saints would pull away early as they took an 11-7 lead. But Hempstead kept it close before eventually going on a 6-0 run keyed by Meier’s two kills and a service ace. A Hawkins block gave the Mustangs the lead, 19-18.
But it was back and forth once again as the teams stayed within one point of each other. Hempstead was able to pull ahead, 29-28, on a Leah Moeller kill. Meier, the senior outside hitter, decided it had gone on long enough as she put it way with a drop shot and a booming kill to give the Mustangs the set.
After jumping out to a 3-0 lead in the third, it simply fell apart for Hempstead.
Xavier had four separate runs where it scored at least four consecutive points, and the Mustangs were never really in the set after that. Hempstead was plagued by sloppy play at the net and unforced errors as Xavier used a 6-0 rally to easily take the set.
Hempstead was out for revenge in the fourth as it used a little run of its own to take control.
After dropping the first point, the Mustangs racked up the next 10 points behind three kills from Meier, a Glennon service ace and a block by Becca Breitbach. They used another four-point run to take a 15-5 lead, capped off once again by Breitbach with a service ace.
With the score 20-11, Xavier went on an 8-0 run of its own to close the gap to 21-18. After a Becca Lockwood kill put Hempstead up by four, the Mustangs were able to withstand another Xavier mini-run to tie the match at two sets apiece.
"We just kept reminding them that they have to fight hard," Arensdorf said. "They have skill going their way, they have a lot of team chemistry going their way, but ultimately they have to fight as hard as they can for every single point. I just told them that before the game: you fight for every single point and don't give up."
Xavier jumped out to a 4-1 advantage in the fifth and deciding set before Hempstead rallied to win six of the next eight points and take a 7-6 advantage on a Meier stuff.
But the pesky Saints took the next five points to jump ahead, 11-7.
A Glennon kill kept hope alive for the Mustangs, but it was to be for naught as the Saints closed out the match with 15-11 victory.
Hempstead was lead on the night by Meier's 24 kills, Morgan Hawkins' 41 assists, Moeller's seven blocks, and Grace Daack's nine digs.