Here is a capsule look at area girls soccer teams competing in the WaMaC Conference this spring:
DYERSVILLE BECKMAN
Coach — Greg Keegan (13th season)
Last year — 9-9 overall, 7-6 WaMac
Returning starters — Reese Osterhaus (Soph., GK/F); Olivia Hogan (Sr., M); Trista Schmidt (Jr., F); Breanna Coohey (Soph., GK/D); Ellie Recker (Jr., D); Evelyn Sadler (Jr., D)
Promising newcomers — Kaylee Lehman (Soph., F); Hope Naber (Soph., M); Maria Kruse (Soph., M); Sarah Roling (Soph., D); Alexie Hogan (Fr., M/F); Ellie Brown (Fr., M/F)
Outlook — The Trailblazers have been one of the area’s most consistent programs over the last decade and expect that trend to continue. Beckman fell short of double-digit wins last season for the first time in the last six contested seasons, but has just one losing season since 2011. The Blazers return six starters, but all-WaMaC midfielder Hogan will miss most of the regular season after undergoing elbow surgery. Beckman lost three of its top four scorers to graduation with Schmidt the top returning threat with six goals and five assists. Hogan had four goals and four assists. Osterhaus scored one goal in the field and saved 152 of the 186 shots on goal she faced in net as a freshman.
MAQUOKETA
Coach — Madison Cousins (3rd season)
Last year — 2-12 overall, 2-10 WaMaC
Returning starters — Addie Michel (Sr., GK); Carley Davis (Sr., D); CJ Yeager (Sr., M); Keely Waack (Sr., F); Aubrey Bahl (Sr., D); Anaka Hosch (Soph., D); Olivia Orris (Soph., M)
Outlook — The Cardinals are still fairly young and inexperienced despite returning seven starters, many of whom have only played soccer for one season. There could be more growing pains early, but the hope is Maquoketa will be playing its best soccer in late May. The team lost nine of its 14 goals last year to graduation. Yeager is the top returning scorer after tallying three goals and three assists last year. Michel saved 239 of the 319 shots on goal she faced.
WEST DELAWARE
Coach — Hannah Crumpton (6th season)
Last year — 1-15 overall, 1-12 WaMaC
Returning starters — Lori Hilby (Sr., D); Emily Prier (Sr., F/M/D); Rachel Wenger (Sr., D); Anna White (Sr., F/M); Kelly Beckman (Jr., D/F/M); Lydia Heims (Jr., D); Sydney Lorang (Jr., F/M/D); Hannah Pederson (Soph., F/M)
Other returning veterans — Riley Cook (Sr., D/F/M); Delaney Holtz (Jr., F/M); Kayleigh Haan (Soph., F/M//D)
Promising newcomers — Madelynn Zehr (Soph.); Jazmine Zack (Soph.); Liz Limkemann (Soph.); Sarah Perez (Fr.); Monika Hernandez (Fr.)
Outlook — It’s been a tough few seasons for the Hawks, who haven’t won more than four games in a season since 2011. But optimism abounds with a large returning class. The hope is that experience will help jump start West Delaware in a positive way. Shoring up the defense will help after allowing 10 or more goals in a game 10 times last season. Pederson and Wenger are the top returning scorers after notching two goals each last season.