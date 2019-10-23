Tori Michel preferred to focus on the opportunity to make history, rather than the end of a special time in her life.
The Bellevue Marquette senior won all four of her events Tuesday night at Loras College’s San Jose Pool to help Dubuque Wahlert win the girls city swim meet for the fourth consecutive season. The Golden Eagles, who hadn’t four-peated since 1975-78, won nine of the 12 events to score 157 points, while Senior tallied 105 and Hempstead scored 67.
“Tonight was a very emotional night,” said Michel, who opened the meet with her rendition of the Star Spangled Banner. “This has been such a fun year, and tonight was the last night this team will all swim together, because a lot of them tapered for this meet and their seasons are over. It was my last time singing the national anthem in this pool. It was my last time racing in this pool.
“But what makes tonight special was the fact the whole team performed so well. We all knew the last time Wahlert won four in a row was the ’70s, so we knew how much this meet meant. It was an electric atmosphere.”
Michel swam the third leg (butterfly) on the winning 200 medley relay that went 1:54.39 and included Avery Schmidt (backstroke), Alaina Schmidt (breaststroke) and Zoe Heiar (freestyle). Michel also led off the winning 200 freestyle relay with Alaina Schmidt, Hayley Welbes and Karlie Welbes that went 1:42.41. Michel also claimed the 100 butterfly in 1:01.82 and the 100 backstroke in 1:00.61.
Karlie Welbes, who recently committed to swim at the University of Northern Iowa, also won her two individual events to join Michel as a four-time city champion on Tuesday night. She battled through a recent illness to match the city meet record with a 1:57.63 in the 200 freestyle and took the 500 in 5:28.85.
Senior’s Anna Pfeiffer, a Western Dubuque senior who will swim at the University of Iowa next season, set the 200 free record at last year’s city meet but did not swim the event Tuesday night.
“Anna and I have been swimming together since we were little, so it’s kind of cool that we can share the city meet record,” Karlie Welbes said. “She’s one of my great friends in swimming and this was our last meet ever in this pool, so I guess it’s kind of fitting that we share that record.”
Karlie Welbes helped the Eagles punctuate the city title with a victory in the meet-ending 400 freestyle relay. She led of the relay that included Kenna Wolbers, Hayley Welbes and Heiar and posted a time of 3:48.08.
Wahlert’s Maria Kircher opened the meet by winning the diving competition with a 381.40. And Alaina Schmidt took the 100 breaststroke in 1:11.45 for Wahlert’s other individual title.
Pfeiffer, who won the Mississippi Valley Conference divisional athlete of the year award on Saturday for the second consecutive season, swept the sprints. She swam a 25.20 in the 50 freestyle and a 55.58 in the 100 freestyle after helping the Rams come within .49 seconds of Wahlert.
“I’m really excited about the medley, because we blew our expectations out of the water,” said Pfeiffer of the relay that included Claire Wedewer, Tabitha Monahan and Maci Boffeli. “We haven’t been close to Wahlert in our invitationals this year, so that was important for us to have a race like this, especially with regionals and state coming up.
“It’s an exciting time of the season. We start our tapers on Wednesday, and I think we have a lot left in store for the last two meets of the year.”
The Rams also got an individual title from Wedewer, who went 2:19.44 in the 200 individual medley.
Hempstead’s top finishes were three runners-up. Samantha Fish took second in the 100 butterfly and the 100 backstroke, while Caitlyn Schueller placed second in diving.