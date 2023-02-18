Connor Glasgow scored a game-high 21 points, Kolby Knautz added 11 and Parker Studtmann 10 as Galena pulled away from River Ridge in the second half of a boys regional quarterfinal contest on Saturday in Galena, Ill.

Galena will play East Dubuque in the regional semfinals on Wednesday in Fulton, Ill.

