It was just the right time to shine, and shine they did.
In the last qualifying meet before next week’s Drake Relays, several area track & field athletes posted personal bests Thursday at Senior’s Harold Sweet Invitational at Dalzell Field.
Hempstead claimed five gold medals on the night — kicked off by Ryan Winger, who blew away the field in the 3,200-meter run with a season best time of 9:43.45.
“It gives me confidence next week when I do run against the best competition in the state that I’ll run a lot faster,” Winger said.
The Mustangs distance medley team of Dontrell Williams, Tashawn Vance, Luke Odefey and Derek Leicht also turned some heads with their winning time of 3:35.59; not only a season-best, but good enough for the second best time in the state thus far.
“I know that if we work hard, we can get even better,” Odefey said.
“It’s a huge confidence booster,” Leicht said. “We haven’t run the (distance medley) the best we can yet.”
Harris, Leicht and Odefey were also part of the 4x400 winning team (3.29.30), also a team best and Owen Maloney ran his best time of 4:29.08 to claim the 1,600. Mason Suarez took gold in the 800 in 2:07.80 for the Mustangs.
Cedar Rapids Kennedy took home the team title with 143 points, Western Dubuque (126.5) finished second, followed by Hempstead (115), Senior (106) and Wahlert (64). Dyersville Beckman (28) placed eighth and Cascade (27) was ninth.
Western Dubuque’s first gold of the night came in the 4x800 relay when Dylan Schroeder, Caden Coyle, Ryan Digmann and Eli Nauman shaved two seconds off their previous best with a time of 8:28.18.
“We were going for Drake; it just didn’t happen, but we are holding our heads high with that personal best,” Naumann said.
With a distance of 51-6.25, Dakota Hoffman eclipsed his previous best in the shot put and won gold for the Bobcats. Spencer Zinn, Mitchell Ashline, Tommy DeSollar and Logan Brosius won the 4x100 in 43.79, which was 11th-best in the state thus far.
“That’s good to have go into Drake,” Brosius said. “It gives us a lot of momentum heading into next week.
Dubuque Senior won three events on the night. David Williams continued his hot streak in the 100-meter dash with a winning time of 11.40.
“I’m always trying to improve,” Williams said. “I’m just constantly trying to get that speed faster.”
Logan Flanagan also won the high jump for the Rams with a distance of 6-4, putting him right near the top-10 in the state.
“I’ve had a demon where I was stuck at 6 foot,” Flanagan said. “It just feels really good to get back to where I know I can be and hopefully that qualifies me for Drake.”
Matthew Kruse, who has been turning some heads in the 400-meter hurdles placed first for the Rams in 54.41. The time was a personal best for him and is second-best in the state this year.
Wahlert’s 4x200 relay team of Jake Brosius, Gabe Anstoetter, Carson Cummer and Ryan Brosius took home gold with a season-best time of 1:31.81, which places them in the top 15 of the state rankings.
“It was a great feeling, we (had a personal best) by a second and a half,” Anstoetter said.
“Hopefully that was good enough for Drake,” Ryan Brosius added.
Duke Faley continued his dominance in the discus as he easily won that event with a distance of 146 feet for the Golden Eagles’ second win of the night.
Dyersville Beckman claimed its only victory of the night in the 800 sprint medley. Johan Platel, Cayden Gassmann, Trent Koelker and Nick Hageman shaved nearly three seconds off their previous best with a time of 1:38.97
Cascade settled for second in the 4x400. Jonah Manternach, Cole Miller, Jackson McAleer and Isaac Nava finished in 3:30.20, just behind Hempstead.