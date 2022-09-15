Kirk MacDonald expects several difficult decisions for the Dubuque Fighting Saints’ hockey operations staff after this weekend.
The Saints conclude the preseason schedule with games tonight and Saturday night at Cedar Rapids before submitting an opening-night roster to the United States Hockey League on Monday. Dubuque begins regular-season play next weekend at the USHL Fall Classic in suburban Pittsburgh.
“It is an important weekend, because it will give us two more evaluations before we have to make some final decisions, and it will give guys an opportunity to make those decisions even harder on us,” MacDonald, the first-year head coach, said Thursday afternoon. “And, just as importantly, it will be an opportunity to continue to build on the foundation for how we want to play, systematically, which we’ve been chipping away at the last couple of weeks.”
The Saints opened camp earlier this month with 31 players and reduced the number to 29 after last weekend. Michael Barron, a 2006-born forward, returned to the Victory Honda organization in suburban Detroit after gaining valuable USHL camp exposure. Likewise, 2004-born defenseman Colby Woogk returned to Minot of the North American League. Both will remain on Dubuque’s affiliates list.
USHL teams can place up to 25 players on their active roster.
“If players are making decisions hard on you, that means they’re playing really well, and, if it’s an easy decision, they haven’t done enough to put themselves in the conversation,” MacDonald said. “What I’ve been impressed with all camp has been the depth of the group and the competition we have in practice every day. Every single guy has competed and bought into everything we’re coaching. So, yes, we will have several very difficult decisions.”
The Saints swept their first two preseason games, 4-1 and 5-0, at Green Bay last weekend.
“We were a lot further ahead than I expected us to be after the first week of the season,” MacDonald said. “It shows that guys really grasp the concepts we’re implementing. It’s definitely coming.
“Cedar Rapids will be a good test for us. They will be physical and in-your-face, which is something you have to match. But, like I said, the guys have been playing hard all camp long.”
Moving up — Two members of the Saints’ hockey operations staff have earned opportunities in the American Hockey League, the top developmental league below the NHL.
Alex Werner will serve as assistant equipment manager for the Rockford IceHogs, the top affiliate of the Chicago Blackhawks. And Justin Broy landed the assistant athletic trainer position with the Coachella Valley Firebirds, the top affiliate of the Seattle Kraken.
Guttman in Blackhawks camp — Cole Guttman, a former Saints captain who won an NCAA championship as a senior at the University of Denver last season, will participate in the Tom Kurvers Prospects Showcase with the Chicago Blackhawks rookies this month.
