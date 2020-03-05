A capsule look at this weekend’s 50th Wisconsin Division 2 state gymnastics meet in Wisconsin Rapids:
Site — Lincoln High School
Schedule — Team competition begins at 1 p.m. Friday. Individual competition begins at 10:30 a.m. Saturday.
Tickets — $8 per session and available at the door.
Who qualified — The top two teams from each of last weekend’s five sectional meets advanced to state. The top five individuals in each event and the top five all-around athletes qualified as well. Area gymnasts competed in the Platteville/Belmont/Lancaster Sectional on Saturday.
Livestream — All events of the individual and team championships will be streamed live and can be viewed with a subscription to the NFHS Network. To purchase a subscription to the live programming for only $10.99 per month, log-on to www.wiaa.tv or www.nfhsnetwork.com and click on the subscription button in the header of the page. Archived streams of the sessions will be available on demand on www.nfhsnetwork.com 72 hours after the tournament without requirement of a subscription.
Historic weekend — In recognition of the 50th anniversary, the state meet will feature 50 years of memorabilia on display and a video exhibiting 50 years of gymnastics images and memories. In addition, multiple state champions, record-holders and inductees in the high school gymnastics Hall of Fame are also invited to take part in the celebration. Other highlights of the celebration include a commemorative insert in the state meet souvenir program, as well as giveaways for spectators attending the event throughout the weekend.
AREA INDIVIDUAL QUALIFIERS
Tessa Bockhop — The Dodgeville/Mineral Point senior earned an all-around berth at state by finishing fourth with a 33.825 at the Platteville/Belmont/Lancaster Sectional on Saturday. She was seventh on the floor with a 8.675, 10th on the balance beam with a 7.925, seventh in the vault with a 8.400 and won the uneven bars with a 8.825.
Quintessa Haesler — A freshman on the Southwestern co-op program, she took fifth on the floor with a 8.850 to advance to state.
Miah Lemanski — The Dodgeville/Mineral Point senior earned an all-around berth at state by finishing third with a 34.725 at the Platteville/Belmont/Lancaster Sectional on Saturday. She was 10th on the floor with a 8.450, third on the balance beam with a 8.725, third in the vault with a 9.150 and fifth on the uneven bars with a 8.400. Lemanksi is considered a championship contender in the vault after tying for fifth place at the state tournament a year ago.
Kylee O’Kane — The senior from Prairie du Chien/Fennimore advanced on the beam with a fifth-place 8.325 at sectionals.
Brooklyn Van Natta — The Platteville/Belmont/Lancaster junior earned an all-around berth at state by finishing fifth with a 33.600 at the sectional her program hosted on Saturday. She was third on the floor with a 8.975, fourth on the balance beam with a 8.350, fifth in the vault with a 8.450 and 13th on the uneven bars with a 7.825.
Brooke VonGlahn — A freshman from Platteville/Belmont/Lancaster, she will compete on the uneven bars after finishing third at sectionals with an 8.600.
AREA TEAM QUALIFIER
Platteville/Belmont/Lancaster — The tri-op earned the ninth trip to state in program history by finishing second at its own sectional on Saturday. Sparta won the team title with a 134.5250, and Platteville/Belmont/Lancaster scored 131.9750. VanNatta and Von Glahn will compete in all four events in the team event. Sophomore Hailey Jentz will compete in the floor, vault and beam events, while junior Katrina Stastny will compete in the floor, vault and bars, and freshman Mackenzie Champion will compete in the vault, bars and beam. Senior Lizzy Haag will compete in the bars and beam, and junior Hailey Doyle will compete in the floor. VanNatta, Stastny, Jentz, Doyle and Haag all qualified for state a year ago.