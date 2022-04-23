PEOSTA, Iowa — It seems unfathomable 43 games into the season, but the Clarke University baseball team trotted out of its home dugout for just the second time prior to Saturday’s first pitch.
After Saturday’s last pitch, the Pride wrapped up a valuable doubleheader sweep, notched another 30-win season, and capped off a memorable day for its head coach and seniors.
Clarke coach Dan Spain earned his 300th career win after his team defeated Peru State, 8-1, in Saturday’s opener. His 301st came just hours later when the Pride won Game 2, 4-3.
Clarke is now 31-12 overall, and at 17-8 in the Heart, sit atop the North Division and in the running for the No. 1 seed in the conference tournament.
“I’m just really honored that I’ve had a great staff for all these years,” Spain said. “I’ve got a staff that’s been with me since the whole thing. It’s meant a lot to me, it’s meant a lot for them because of the success they’ve had and how they’ve helped us build this program.”
Being the northernmost team in the conference, Clarke has been forced to play the overwhelming majority of its “home” games at the opposition’s home field.
“We’ve played 80 percent of our home games on the other team’s field,” Spain said. “It’s a difficult challenge for sure.”
Fittingly, the Pride skipper capped his milestone day with another 30-win season — the exact number of wins he’s averaged over his 10 years at the helm.
“To be able to consistently put a team on the field that’s gonna compete and have a chance to win is something I’m proud of,” he said. “But as coaches, we remember the losses more than anything. I didn’t know how many wins I had, but the losses are the ones that really stick with you.”
Spain earned his 300th win following a complete effort from his team in Game 1.
Bubba Thompson’s solo homer and Daniel Phyle’s two-out RBI double in the second inning put Clarke ahead, 3-0.
The Pride added on after two run-scoring wild pitches in the fourth and Victor Lara’s RBI base hit jolted the advantage to 6-1.
That was more than enough cushion for Delhi, Iowa, native Tyson Tucker, who allowed just one run over six solid innings to earn the win on the mound.
“I was just impressed with the poise we had today,” Spain said. “That’s something we’ve been talking a lot about, is maintaining poise. “This game is hard is hard and it’s not suppose to be easy, so I’m just proud of the poise they showed today.”
Cascade grad Bryce Simon delivered an RBI single in the fourth inning of Game 2 to put Clarke ahead, 3-1 before Peru State rallied to tie the score at 3-3.
But on a day that he was honored, Simon had the last laugh.
The senior outfielder led off the sixth with a double and plated the game’s winning-run on Phyle’s clutch two-out RBI single late in the game.
“To take two (wins) today with everything that went into it, it was a real big day,” said Simon, who was one of several seniors recognized prior to Saturday’s first game. “It showed a lot about our perseverance to come back there and really take back the lead and come out on top.”
Simon said locking up another 30-win season for the Pride speaks volumes to the dedication of his head coach.
“I think it says a lot about him and the time he puts into the program and over this span he’s had so many successful season’s and it continues to show,” he said. “We’re here and we’re a good program and we’re here to keep program’s history alive and keep it going.”