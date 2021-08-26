Here is a capsule look at area teams in the Southwest Wisconsin Conference this season:
LANCASTER
Coach — Carla Hentrich (fifth year)
Last season — 1-13
Returning starters — Abbi Martin (Sr., S), Hope Williams (Sr., OH), Tatianna Place (Sr., RS), Hanna Farrey (Jr., L)
Other returning letterwinners — Kelsey NeCollins (Jr., MH), Alaina Stader (Jr., OH), Sadie Hollander (Jr., OH/MH), Kaitlyn NeCollins (Jr., RS)
Outlook — The Flying Arrows are desperate to improve on their one-win campaign last season and have put in the time during the offseason to make it happen. Martin, Williams and Place are the three senior leaders for Lancaster and they should steer them in the right direction. Williams led the team with 97 kills last season, and added another 142 digs. With a crop of younger talent surrounding them, the program is hoping to make strides this fall despite representing the smallest school to compete in the SWC.
PLATTEVILLE
Coach — Denise Berntgen
Last season — 13-3, lost in Division 2 state semifinals to Lakeside Lutheran
Key players — Catherine Tashner (Sr., OH), Emily Fields (Sr., S), Ellie Temperly (Jr., MH), Camryn Nies (Jr., OH), Natalie Busch (Sr., DS)
Outlook — The Hillmen closed a unique fall season in the Division 2 state semifinals with a loss to Lakeside Lutheran, when the team that beat the Hillmen in the sectional final — Madison Edgewood — was forced to withdrawal due to COVID-19 precautions. The Hillmen suffered a sweep loss in the state semis, but reaching that level was possible from the play of senior trio Alayna Digman, Madison Devlin and Maddie Cooley. Those three players have graduated, but the Hillmen hope to build off of last season with a nice crop of returners. Tashner is the top kills leader back from last season with 64, and Fields is the same for digs with 128. If both players take it to another level with burgeoning talent around them, the Hillmen might just make another push come playoff time.
PRAIRIE DU CHIEN
Coach — Josh Smelzer (second year)
Last season — 2-7
Returning starters — Lily Krahn (Sr., OH), Makenna Forde (Jr., MH)
Other returning letterwinners — Nicole Rickleff (Sr., RS), Katelyne Lutz (Sr., L), Ashlyn Knapp (Jr., S)
Promising newcomer — Jillian Kruempel (Sr., MH)
Outlook — The Blackhawks boast a healthy roster this fall with plenty of players eager to get on the court and contribute. The success of the team likely hinges on tremendous multi-sport athlete Krahn, a University of Wisconsin basketball recruit. She delivered 126 kills and 92 digs last season, leading the team in kills and is now the top returner in digs. If the lineup fills in nicely around her, the Blackhawks will find success.