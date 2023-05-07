The Dubuque Area USBC will welcome three new members to its Hall of Fame during a special dinner and induction ceremony Tuesday at the Dubuque Fairgrounds.
Jim Johnson will be inducted for superior bowling performance, while Eldon “Fritz” Biver and Pam Reddick will both be inducted posthumously for outstanding service to the sport.
Here is a capsule look at the inductees:
Jim Johnson — Johnson has bowled for nearly 50 years. He competes in numerous local, state and national tournaments and has won city tournament team and all-events titles several times.
Johnson won a state team title in 2004 and claimed the Budweiser Big Ten championship in 2003. His team has won many league championships as well as 700 Jamboree tournaments
Johnson has rolled 15 perfect games, six series of 800 or better and carries a 200-plus career average with high season average of 231.
Eldon “Fritz” Biver — Biver bowled for 59 years and served on Dubuque Bowling Association the Board of Directors for 16 years, and twice as president. He helped establish the Dubuque Bowling Association Hall of Fame in the mid 1960s, served as the Hall of Fame committee president for 30 years and built the lighted trophy case to display the Hall of Fame inductees’ plaques, then made sure this case was hung at bowling center hosting the city tournament each year.
Biver was also an accomplished bowler with two city tournament singles championships, in 1953 and 1988. He passed away in September at age 99.
Pam Reddick — She was one of Dubuque’s ‘super’ league secretaries, serving in that position for several leagues, and also served as league president. Reddick was secretary/treasurer for the Dubuqueland 600 Club and helped to reorganize club files and records
She served as a director on the Dubuqueland WBA Board of Directors twice, from 1995-1999 and 2013-2015. Reddick was also an accomplished bowler with several 600 series, a 655 high series, and a high 255 game. She took second in the 2007 city yournament with doubles partner Linda Ehlinger.
Reddick passed away in 2019 follwing a sudden illness.
