CEDAR FALLS, Iowa — It’s not a shot that will go down in Northern Iowa lore. It doesn’t even rank among the most outstanding things the Panthers men’s basketball team has accomplished so far this season.
But Spencer Haldeman’s corner 3 midway through the second half of UNI’s 88-80 win over Marshall on Dec. 22 is a great vignette of what endears the fifth-year senior to Panthers coach Ben Jacobson. So much so that Jacobson broke down what he loved about that play — twice — during his postgame press conference.
“The shot that he made in the corner tonight, it’s a little bit hectic, they’ve cut it down a little bit,” Jacobson said, “and he’s standing there deep in that corner. That’s something I’ve always appreciated about (Haldeman) — he’s 100 percent fearless.”
Haldeman finished that game with 13 points — one of four UNI players in double figures. But that was just another day at the office for the Peosta, Iowa, native and Western Dubuque alum in the midst of a career year and his final one in Cedar Falls.
Since redshirting Haldeman in his freshman season, Jacobson’s trust in him has grown more and more to the point where the former Bobcat is playing a pivotal role in UNI’s best start in years. The Panthers closed out non-conference play with an 11-1 record. It’s their best opening to a season since 2014-15 (the year before Haldeman arrived). The 6-foot-1 guard has started every game for UNI this year and when it’s crunch time, Jacobson is more likely than not to turn to purple No. 30 to make a play.
“Doesn’t matter if it’s the first 30 seconds of the game or the last 30 seconds of the game,” Jacobson said. “His communication and his ability to handle the ball and make plays — those things have really improved even from last year to this year. The thing that he gives to his teammates is that toughness and that fearlessness. That’s been awesome.”
As a redshirt freshman, Haldeman saw action in all 30 games for UNI with eight starts, earning his way onto the Missouri Valley Conference all-freshman team. A year later, he came off the bench in all 31 games and led the team in 3-pointers. Last season, again all off the bench, Haldeman’s play earned him the MVC’s Sixth Man of the Year award, averaging 7.5 points per contest.
He’s not likely to repeat that feat this year as a starter. Through 12 games, Haldeman is averaging 10 points per game and 30.3 minutes while shooting 87.5 percent on free throws and averaging 4.2 rebounds.
Each of those are career highs (including his number of starts), and it’s part of the reason UNI has big ideas when MVC play begins today. Haldeman also currently sits tied for sixth in Northern Iowa’s record books with 166 career 3-pointers made.
“The goal is to get better every year — every day even,” Haldeman said following the Marshall game. “Focus on your weaknesses, focus on your strengths. Accept your role.
“That’s one thing our team does really well. We all play our role really well. And that helps us in the long run.”
Following a nine-day break, UNI returns to action today against Illinois State. The Panthers enterMVC play with the best record in the league, boasting the second best scoring offense (77.8 points per game) and third stingiest defense (63.7 points allowed). The last time UNI was this hot, the Panthers parlayed its run to an MVC championship and NCAA Tournament berth.
There’s a lot of season left. Too early (perhaps) to pencil in where this team could be in a couple of months. None of the current Panther players have enjoyed quite this kind of early season college success — Haldeman included.
Nothing has really fazed UNI this year, though. The Panthers have taken down most comers so far (that one loss was by five points against ranked West Virginia). Despite the new territory, Haldeman says this team is comfortable with where it’s heading.
Jacobson describes this as “fearless.” Haldeman just calls it “fun.”
“We’re having fun. That’s a big thing,” Haldeman said. “Even when times are tough, we’re still having fun playing.
“The young guys are old now. ... Our relationships have grown a lot over the past years, and that’ll really help us a lot down the stretch.”