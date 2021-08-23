Justin Kay won his second straight IMCA Late Model feature race at the Dubuque Fairgrounds Speedway on Sunday evening.
Kay has won six of the 14 Late Model features at the track this season. On Sunday night, he beat Eric Pollard, of Peosta, Iowa, to the checkered flag in the 25-lap main event that included 15 finishers.
Bryan Moreland, of Durango, Iowa, finished third, followed by Logan Duffy, of Independence, Iowa, and Dubuque’s Joel Callahan.
Pollard won his second IMCA Modified feature of the season and first since May 2. The top five in the 20-lap, 12-car feature included Jed Freiburger, of Dubuque; Timmy Current, of Bernard, Iowa; Joe Huenefeld, of Freeport, Ill.; and Tyler Madigan, of Dubuque.
Troy Bauer, of Monticello, Iowa, returned to Victory Lane for the first time since July 11 in the 15-lap IMCA SportMod feature race, which included 15 finishers. It was his fifth win of the year. The top five also included Tyler Soppe, of Sherrill, Iowa; Rusty DeShaw, of Farley, Iowa; Scott Busch, of Cuba City, Wis.; and Justin Becker, of Bernard, Iowa.
Luke Bird, of Winthrop, Iowa, claimed his first IMCA Hobby Stock feature of the season. He won the 15-lap, 16-car feature by holding off Jimmy Doescher, of Hollendale, Wis.; Brandon White, of Cascade, Iowa; Dylan Flogel, of Dubuque; and Thomas Wood, of Monroe, Wis.
D.J. Sweet, of Georgetown, Wis., won the 15-lap Limited Late Model feature race. He has won the class three times in the six times it has been contested at the track. Steve Schueller, of Dubuque, took second, and Ron Klein, of Sherrill, Iowa, placed third.
Ethan Kammerude, of Hazel Green, Wis., won the 10-lap Mini Late Model feature. Chase Brunscheen, of Dyersville, Iowa, came in second.
Dubuque Fairgrounds Speedway will wrap up its season on Sunday with Championship Night. The card includes feature races in the Late Model, Modified, SportMod, Hobby Stock, Sport Compacts and American Iron Racing Series.