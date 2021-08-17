Kory Tuescher could just see it in his players’ eyes during a late-night scouting meeting on the eve of the Iowa Class 3A state championship game.
Despite odds being stacked against them, they believed they would win. And they darned-near pulled it off.
Dubuque Wahlert capped a memorable summer by making the 3A championship game the most exciting of the four contested last month. The Golden Eagles rallied for two runs in the top of the seventh before top-ranked Marion pushed one across in the bottom half to escape with a 7-6 walk-off victory at the University of Iowa’s Duane Banks Field.
Not many people gave the Eagles a chance.
After all, their top three pitchers — Aaron Savary, Jared Walter and Landon Stoll — exhausted their pitch-count limitations just to get to the championship game, and the Wahlert coaching staff had to piece together an innings-by-committee plan with pitchers who hadn’t competed in live games in weeks. Marion, meanwhile, had a fresh Boede Rahe available, and he had allowed only six earned runs across 59 innings all season.
“Just feeling the vibe of our team when we met about 11:15 the night before, there was no doubt they would be able to score runs off Rahe,” said Tuescher, the Telegraph Herald Baseball Coach of the Year after leading Wahlert to new heights in his ninth season at the helm of the program. “They had the utmost confidence that they could win. We didn’t have to give them any of that coach-speak, which we try to avoid at all costs because it’s just not authentic. We always try to be real with them, because they can see right through that other stuff.”
In the school’s first summer state championship game in eight trips to the big dance, the Eagles made Rahe uncomfortable all afternoon and touched him for six earned runs in 6 2/3 innings. On the other side of the diamond, Ryan Brosius, Zach Callahan, Derek Tauber and Jack Walsh competed on the mound and gave Wahlert a chance to win.
The Wahlert coaching staff didn’t finalize a plan of attack until the night before the final. But, in the two weeks prior to the state tournament, Tuescher and his staff prepared his four title-game pitchers mentally for the possibility of pitching on Championship Saturday, and all four looked comfortable on the state’s biggest stage.
But, then again, why should the state championship game be any different than the rest of the season?
The Eagles set a program record with 32 wins, including 19 in the ultra-competitive Mississippi Valley Conference for their highest total of league wins since 2002. That’s not easy in a conference loaded with elite talent and state-caliber Class 4A programs.
“A lot of our guys have that self-confidence about themselves because they put in the work to justify feeling that way,” said Tuescher, who reached the 200-win mark this summer. “Every game we played this year, we fully expected to win it, and I don’t know if that happens every year.
“That was our expectation, to win every game we played, and it happened more times than not this year. We, as a coaching staff, tried to build that, but so much of it comes internally. It almost has to come internally.”
Jake Brosius, who set the program record and tied for the state lead with 13 home runs this season, found it easy to believe in this group.
“When you have a star pitcher on the mound … actually, we had multiple aces this year … it’s easy to be confident in your defense,” said Brosius, who will play at Coe College in the fall. “It’s easy to be confident in your offense when everybody in the lineup can come up with the big hit in a key situation. You know you can come back from any deficit or build on any lead.
“We showed what we were made of in the first inning of the state championship game. We were up, 2-0, against their best pitcher, and the bench started to get rowdy. Right there, we knew we could beat them. They just got one more key hit than we did.”
Tuescher and assistant coaches Matt Kass and Owen Funke began to lay the groundwork for this season when the current group of seniors played its sophomore season. The coaches set the bar high — not just the state tournament, but winning a championship — over the course of the last three seasons.
“The guys put in all the work we asked of them, and they actually went above and beyond what we asked,” Tuescher said. “They put us in a position to have the special season we had this year.”
That special season didn’t come easily.
The biggest hurdle came in mid-June, when all-state right-fielder and University of Kentucky commit Tommy Specht left the team to pursue national-level opportunities to improve his stock for next summer’s Major League Baseball Draft. Wahlert responded by winning the next nine games.
“I don’t think that could have gone any better, and a lot of the credit for that has to go to Tommy and his family for their willingness to be open and honest from the get-go,” Tuescher said. “I know there are other programs where a coach has no idea if a player of his caliber is going to be there the next week. But, because of their openness and honesty, we were able to have a plan in place for when Tommy eventually left.
“We were able to get guys at-bats and reps in the outfield so it would be a seamless transition when Tommy left. That enabled us to still have that expectation of making it to the state tournament and compete for a state championship. We’re all happy for Tommy, and we still text back-and-forth all the time.”
Tuescher often reflected on his own high school athletic career when delivering a message to his players. He played multiple sports at Darlington (Wis.) High School before focusing on baseball at Loras College.
“I still have so many regrets about what we did and what we didn’t do when I was a football player in high school, and that’s 22 years after the fact,” he said. “So much of that had to do with our preparation, or our lack of preparation, back then. And I know there are a lot of coaches who feel the same way about their athletic careers.
“That’s why I make it such a point to talk about my own regrets all the time. I’m sure a guy like Jared Walter, who has been on the varsity four years, knows those speeches by heart. But I don’t want them to have the same kind of regrets I have to this very day.”
The speeches do hit home.
“He’s so passionate about sharing that message and making sure we leave it all on the field every time we play,” Brosius said. “For a lot of guys, high school is the last time they’ll ever play baseball, and you don’t want to leave with any regrets. Whether you win or lose, you want to be able to walk off the field feeling good about how you played.
“He can be hard on us but it’s only because he cares, and he lets us know that. It’s nothing personal. He just wants to bring out the best in all of us. Even if we win a game, he’ll have something for us that will prepare us for the next one.”
And, despite the season ending with a narrow defeat, Tuescher plans to review the state championship game on video. A planned family vacation the day after state forced him to put it off in the short term.
“I’ll go back and watch it from a learning perspective,” Tuescher said. “Just to see what could we have done here or there to maybe steal a cheap run. But I truly believe we got everything we could have gotten out of all 20 guys during the four days we were at the state tournament.
“I have no regrets about our preparation. Coach Kass and Coach Funke did an incredible job to prepare us for the three games down there. And, at the end of the day, our guys competed their butts off. You can’t ask for anything more than that.”