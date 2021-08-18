Here is a capsule look at area teams in the Six Rivers Conference this season:
BENTON/SCALES MOUND/SHULLSBURG
Coach — Todd Bastian
Last season — 3-3
Returning starters — Ben Werner (Sr., 6-4, 240, OL/DE), Collin Montanye (Jr., 5-10, 230, OL/DT), Jonah Driscoll (Soph., 6-4, 230, OL/DE), Jacob Duerr (Jr., 5-11, 170, QB/LB), Luke Jansen (Jr., 5-10, 150, TE/LB)
Other returning letterwinners — Nate Lawrence (Jr., 6-0, 160, RB/LB), Michael Winter (Soph., 5-10, 180, RB/LB), Nevada Sandlin (Jr., 5-8, 140, RB/DB), Brayden Gunnell (Jr., 5-11, 220, C/DT), Kaile Scott (Sr., 6-5, 240, RT/DE), Charlie Wiegel (Jr., 5-7, 140, WR/DB), Jackson Jerry (Sr., 5-10, 165, RB/LB), Cody Haynes (Jr., 6-1, 170, TE/DE)
Outlook — The Knights have a good foundation returning, but will need some assistance from some underclassmen to make their way to the top of the conference. Ben Werner earned honorable mention all-state honors as both an offensive and defensive lineman, and will be joined by Collin Montanye and Jonah Driscoll on both sides of the ball. Jacob Duerr will again run the offense at quarterback after throwing for 569 yards and seven touchdowns as a sophomore.
Schedule — Aug. 20: CUBA CITY; Aug. 27: at Westby; Sept. 3: RIVER RIDGE; Sept. 10: at Potosi/Cassville; Sept. 17: at Darlington; Sept. 24: at Iowa-Grant; Oct. 1: PEC/ARGYLE; Oct. 8: at Black Hawk/Warren; Oct. 15: SOUTHWESTERN
IOWA-GRANT
Coach — Zachary Raimer
Last season — 2-4
Returning letterwinners — Bryce Dailey (Sr., OL/DL), Reid Lundell (Sr., QB/MLB), Treyton Starkey (Sr., RB/E), Zachary Kohlenberg (Sr., OL/DL), Cyle Steffl (Soph., QB/WR/DB), Matthew Grindey (Jr., WR/DB), Blake Reever (Jr., OL/DL), Colton Cutts (Sr., OL/DL), Hudson Brown (Jr., OL/DL), Alex Sedbrook (Jr., OL/LB), Kaden Lindner (Soph., OL/DL), Braiden Hoge (Jr., OL/DL), Skyler Achenbach (Sr., WR/DB)
Outlook — Reid Lundell returns after seeing time last season at quarterback behind Isaac Hill. He was the Panthers’ leading rusher with 346 yards, while Treyton Starkey was right behind with 303 yards. With their fullback and tailback returning behind a tough, large offensive line, the Panthers are looking to pound the rock.
Schedule — Aug. 20: at Fennimore; Aug. 27: RIVERDALE; Sept. 3: at Black Hawk/Warren; Sept. 10: at Southwestern; Sept. 17: POTOSI/CASSVILLE; Sept. 24: BENTON/SCALES MOUND/SHULLSBURG; Oct. 1: at River Ridge; Oct. 8: at Parkview/Albany; Oct. 15: PEC/ARGYLE
POTOSI/CASSVILLE
Coach — Mark Siegert
Last season — 5-3
Returning starters — Brad Perry (Sr., 6-3, 210, OL/DL), Robby Roe (Sr., 6-1, 175, WR/DB), Levi Groom (Sr., 6-1, 180, QB/LB), Raz Okey (Jr., 6-1, 190, QB/LB), Joseph Vogelsberg (Sr., 5-11, 150, WR/DB), Ashton Spitzack (Sr., 5-9, 165, RB/DB), Connor McKillip (Sr., 5-10, 170, RB/LB), Cody Klein (Sr., 6-1, 185, RB/LB), Logan Uppena (Sr., 6-4, 200, OL/DL), Owen Vogelsberg (Sr., 6-2, 210, TE/LB), Brayden Edge (Jr., 6-3, 250, OL/DL), Dayton Udelhofen (Jr., 6-0, 155, RB/DB), Preston Steiner (Jr., 5-11, 160, RB/LB), Roman Friederick (Soph., 6-0, 175, RB/LB), Sam Udelhofen (Jr., 6-0, 155, WR/DB), Nick Hampton (Jr., 5-10, 205, OL/LB)
Other returning letterwinners — Blake Hanfeld (Sr., 6-0, 175, TE/DL), Austin Rauch (Sr., 6-0, 350, OL/DL), Tommy Kliebenstein (Jr., 5-11, 215, OL/DL), Ethan Kerkhoff (Jr., 6-0, 185, OL/DL), Cooper Emler (Jr., 6-2, 200, OL/DL), Wyatt Udelhofen (Soph., 6-0, 160, OL/DL), Ezra Groom (Soph., 6-1, 170, OL/DL), Sam Post (Jr., 6-1, 190, OL/DL), Logan Kruser (Jr., 5-11, 165, OL/LB), Eli Adams (Soph., 5-10, 165, RB/LB), Xander Hauk (Jr, 5-11, 155, RB/LB), Braden Fishnick (Soph., 5-10, 150, QB/DB), Ben Spriggs (Jr., 5-11, 150, WR/DB)
Outlook — Leadership and experience from its upperclassmen will be a strength for this year’s co-op that features 11 seniors. P/C returns veteran quarterback Levi Groom, who threw for 1,120 yards and 19 touchdowns last season. He will be joined by running back Ashton Spitzack (760 yards and seven touchdowns) and a talented receiver in Robby Roe (31 catches for 700 yards and 14 touchdowns). Potosi/Cassville’s three losses last season were all within six points, including a last-second loss to SWAL powerhouse Darlington.
Schedule — Aug. 20: at Wauzeka-Steuben/Seneca; Aug. 27: ITHACA; Sept. 3: at Southwestern; Sept. 10: BENTON/SCALES MOUND/SHULLSBURG; Sept. 17: at Iowa-Grant; Sept. 24: PEC/ARGYLE; Oct. 1: at Black Hawk/Warren; Oct. 8: RIVER RIDGE; Oct. 15: at Fennimore
RIVER RIDGE
Coach — Wade Winkers
Last season — 4-3
Returning letterwinners — Owen Hamilton (Sr., 6-1, 190, RB/LB), Ian Adrian (Sr., 5-10, 140, RB/DB), David Nies (Sr., 6-5, 215, OL/DL), Carter Bausch (Sr., 5-10, 173, OL/LB), Will Cooley (Sr., 5-11, 190, RB/LB), Logan Drone (Sr., 6-3, 200, QB/LB), Bryr Clark (Sr., 5-9, 159, RB/DB), Adam Tesar (Sr., 6-2, 258, OL/DL), Avery Morrow (Sr., 5-10, 199, OL/DL), Jared Cathman (Sr., 6-1, 176, OL/DL), Anthony Davis (Jr., 6-1, 197, OL/DL), Braden Crubel (Jr., 6-0, 152, E/DB), Brody Kielley (Jr., 5-9, 170, OL/DL)
Outlook — The Wolves return several skill position players on both sides of the ball with an experienced squad that should contend for the top spot in the conference. Logan Drone returns at quarterback after throwing for 11 touchdowns and 754 yards. Drone also led the team in rushing with 488 yards after running back Owen Hamilton was sidelined with a torn ACL early in the season. David Nies is also back as an all-conference lineman on both sides of the ball. With players returning back to health, a full lineup could lead to success for the Timberwolves.
Schedule — Aug. 20: at Highland; Aug. 27: WAUZEKA-STEUBEN/SENECA; Sept. 3: at Benton/Scales Mound/Shullsburg; Sept. 10: at Pec/Argyle; Sept. 17: SOUTHWESTERN; Sept. 24: at Cuba City; Oct. 1: IOWA-GRANT; Oct. 8: at Potosi/Cassville; Oct. 15: BLACK HAWK/WARREN
SOUTHWESTERN
Coach — Peter Murphy
Last season — 1-5
Returning starters — Peerson Kephart (Sr., 6-0, QB/DB), Jace Mess (Sr., 6-1, OL/DL), Jordan Pergande (Sr., 5-10, RB/DB), Colson Splinter (Sr., 6-3, WR/DB), Jordan Stanton (Sr., TE/DB), Gavin Jochum (Sr., WR/LB), Carson Reese (Sr., OL/DL), Max Richard (Sr., OL/DL), Corbin Splinter (Jr., OL/DL), Anthony Martin (Jr., 6-4, OL/DL)
Other returning letterwinner — Cade Buxton (Jr., WR/DB)
Outlook — Senior quarterback Peerson Kephart had an outstanding spring season, throwing for 1,623 yards and 16 touchdowns in six games. Colson Splinter was one of his main targets, catching 29 passes for 421 yards and three touchdowns. Leading rusher Jordan Pergande is also back after running for 228 yards. Depth is a main concern for the Wildcats, with just 18 players listed on the varsity roster, including three underclassmen.
Schedule — Aug. 20: at Riverdale; Aug. 27: at Boscobel; Sept. 3: POTOSI/CASSVILLE; Sept. 10: IOWA-GRANT; Sept. 17: at River Ridge; Sept. 24: BLACK HAWK/WARREN; Oct. 1: at Lancaster; Oct. 8: at Pec/Argyle; Oct. 15: at Benton/Scales Mound/Shullsburg