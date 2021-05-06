It may not reflect in the team standings, but the Dubuque Wahlert and Western Dubuque track and fields teams feel confident coming out of the MVC Mississippi Division Championships Thursday at the Rock Bowl.
Western Dubuque placed sixth overall with a team score of 66.5 points and Wahlert eighth with 27. Cedar Falls (158) took home the team title, narrowly edging Cedar Rapids Prairie’s 155.
As has been the case for much of the year, WD and Wahlert were the only two Class 3A schools competing Thursday against a field of larger 4A squads.
“It gives us a lot of confidence going into state,” Wahlert sprinter Ryan Brosius said. “Us and Western Dubuque are the only 3A teams here; they are all 4A. It builds our confidence because we know we can win against these guys.
Brosius missed out on giving the Golden Eagles an early gold medal when we finished second in the 100-meter dash by the slimmest of margins. Cedar Rapids Washington’s Miles Thompson (11.103) nipped Brosius (11.109) at the finish line by six one-hundredths of a second.
“I gave it my all but I missed it by just that much,” Brosius said. “It is still a (personal record) but I wanted first.”
Duke Faley continued his impressive season-long success in the discus by bringing home Wahlert’s only gold medal of the night. His throw of 162-1 was more than 11 feet clear of the second-place finisher and was just off his season-best distance by two inches.
Faley said consistently being at the 160-foot mark all year bodes well for him heading towards the state meet.
“At the state meet, you have to perform on that day,” Faley said. “I still have stay motivated, keep practicing and keep getting better so when districts come I can perform then and make it (to state) because that’s my long-term goal.”
Faley also said posting some good team scores will boost his team’s confidence for the stretch run.
“I know all of our guys are fiery and they want to do well and make some noise and make state,” he said. “I’m confident that what we do here will give them some fire to do well.”
Wahlert’s 4x200 relay team, which has performed consistently near the top all season claimed silver. Jake Brosius, Gabe Anstoetter, Carson Cummer and Ryan Brosius finished with a time of 1:31.32, just behind Cedar Rapids Prairie.
Western Dubuque’s Logan Brosius continued his strong performance in the 110-meter hurdles with a second-place finish. The senior crossed in 15.10, just eight-tenths of a second off the gold.
“We love it, we love the competition,” Brosius said. “All year we have been up against 4A schools and have been competing great and it just going to help us win we get to state. We are just going to keep competing and try to beat these bigger schools.”
Dakota Hoffman was the Bobcats’ other top-placer of the meet with a silver medal in the shot put, throwing 51-1 ½.
Western Dubuque coach Tom Jasper feels his team is rounding into shape at just the right time.
“We are seeing a lot of season bests for our guys,” Jasper said. We explained to our guys that this is the championship phase of our season. Our guys want to go against the best competition and this side of our conference is phenomenal. We are doing a nice job competing and our seniors are running very well. A lot of our guys are thinking high medals at state and they are putting in the work to get there.”