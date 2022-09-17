Cascade’s Cass Hoffman tackles Beckman Catholic’s Cayden Gassmann during their game at Cascade High School on Friday night. The Cougars made a stand on a two-point conversion attempt to hang on for a 14-13 win.
Cascade’s Cass Hoffman tackles Beckman Catholic’s Cayden Gassmann during their game at Cascade High School on Friday night. The Cougars made a stand on a two-point conversion attempt to hang on for a 14-13 win.
CASCADE, Iowa — One Hundred was a milestone, but for Cascade coach Tim Frake, win No. 101 was even sweeter.
Cayden Gassmann’s 4-yard scoring run as time expired in the fourth quarter brought Beckman Catholic within a point, but Cascade’s defense — which displayed a gutsy performance all night despite a limited roster — stuffed Gassmann’s two-point attempt to win the game as the Cougars held on for a 14-13 thriller on Friday night at O’Meara Field.
“Obviously a big victory. Our kids played with a lot of heart,” Frake said. “We don’t send a lot of guys on the field ... we’re not very deep, but those guys that are out there played hard. It’s a great victory. It was a great, entertaining game. That’s what high school football is all about.”
Jack Menster accounted for both Cascade scores rushing with 168 yards on 27 carries, but it was the Cougars’ defense, despite a limited roster, that shined the most.
Ty Frasher and Cass Hoffman came up with clutch interceptions, the Cougars forced three punts and a turnover on downs, and contained Beckman’s offense to 278 yards.
“We have minimum guys, obviously, so in practice we have to condition and go hard every play,” said Menster, who created a deflection on a second-half interception. “We try to simulate a game as well as we can. Just try and condition yourself as best as you can to get ready for these nights.”
Beckman methodically drove down the field to open the game without hardly breaking a sweat behind a steady dose of runs from Gassmann and Nick Wulfekuhle. Wulfekuhle capped off the seven-play, 61-yard drive with a 3-yard plunge at 8:48.
Cascade answered immediately with an impressive opening drive of its own. Menster amassed 42 yards alone and scampered 24 yards to tie the game at 7-7 just 3 minutes later.
The Cougars’ defense continued strong into the third quarter. Frasher’s interception less than a minute into the second half set up a 16-yard scoring run for Menster and a 14-7 lead.
“Our defense came out and played well,” Menster said. “Everyone picked each other up, no one stayed down. We just really kept trying to pick each other up. New life every down.”
Hoffman’s interception at 2:05 of the third thwarted a 10-play Beckman drive, and Cascade followed with another fourth-down stop on the 7-yard line early in the fourth.
After a fourth-down stop of its own, Beckman got the ball back with 2:14 to play needing to go 71 yards. Gassmann connected with Eli Kluesner on a 58-yard pass to spark the drive. As time expired, the senior quarterback plunged 4 yards for a TD to bring the visitors within a point.
As the fifth-ranked Blazers attempted to go for the win, a similar play yielded a different result. The Cougars’ D stuffed Gassmann near the line of scrimmage on the game’s final play.
“We said from the beginning that they might be bigger, but we’re gonna try and play more aggressive,” Frake said. “I think that’s what we did. Our guys just played with a lot of heart.”
