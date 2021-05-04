GALENA, Ill. — East Dubuque was well aware of its rival’s penchant for comebacks.
Galena still nearly pulled off another miraculous rally.
Abby Berryman tripled twice and doubled as the Warriors held off Galena, 10-7, on Tuesday at Wienen Park.
“We came in, we had the enthusiasm, we had the confidence. We wanted to win this game,” Berryman said. “It was a little scary at the end, but we persevered and we got through it.”
East Dubuque led, 10-3, entering the seventh inning before the Pirates plated four runs. Galena eventually brought the tying run to the plate with two outs before East Dubuque pitcher Kate Sullivan induced a groundout to second base to end the game.
The Pirates had trailed, 10-0, in their season opener against Southwestern on Saturday before rallying for an improbable 16-15 victory.
East Dubuque led, 3-0, after the first inning on Tuesday, then added two more in the fourth for a 5-0 lead.
Galena started chipping away, tallying a single run in the fourth and then two more in the fifth to creep back within two.
But the Warriors broke the game back open with two more runs in the sixth before adding a three-spot in the seventh.
Those extra runs were crucial.
“That was huge. That’s what we were talking about the whole game. We got off to a quick start, got a quick two, three runs and we just said, ‘Hey, they’re going to come back. They’re going to fight. That’s them,’” Warriors co-coach Joe Edler said. “Everyone plays hard and they do it to a T. So we just had to keep adding those runs and luckily we were able to today.”
Galena put together a rally in the seventh and were within three with runners at second and third when the Warriors recorded the final out.
The teams meet again on Thursday in East Dubuque.
Galena coach Dusty Berning is hopeful a big rally won’t be necessary this time around.
“I’d like to bottle how they finished here and open it up on Thursday,” he said. “We just have to be more aggressive. We watched a lot of pitches the first couple innings. Just swing the bat and be more aggressive; put the ball in play.”