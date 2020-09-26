EPWORTH, Iowa — Jacob Butcher felt like the last man standing Friday night.
Butcher ran for 122 yards on 19 carries and scored two touchdowns for a battered, bruised and short-handed Western Dubuque squad that handed Waterloo East a 42-6 defeat in Class 3A District 3 prep football at Buchman Field, but handed out some more sets of crutches in the process.
“I definitely felt like I was going to have an opportunity to step up tonight,” Butcher said. “But we had a lot of guys step up tonight. Especially on the (offensive) line.”
WD (4-1) won its fourth in a row, while East remained winless at 0-5.
Garrett Baumhover passed for 263 yards and three touchdowns, all in the first half. The star signal-caller also had an apparent injury late in the half.
Already down multiple players to injury, WD’s Chase Anderson also joined the list on the opening kick. He returned the line-drive kick into a mass of bodies and had to be helped off the field. He spent the remainder of the game on crutches on the sidelines.
Baumhover connected on a pair of perfectly-thrown passes on the opening drive to stake WD to an early lead. The first was a 31-yard laser to Tommy DeSollar to convert an early third-down. The state’s second-most prolific passer this season put the Bobcats on the board three plays later, floating a 28-yard beauty to a wide-open Dakota Lau.
On WD’s next possession, Baumhover and Lau hooked up again for a big play — a 31-yard completion in the middle of the field, to set up the Bobcats’ second TD. Butcher cruised in, nearly untouched from 9-yards out two plays later and the Bobcats, with two successful 2-point conversions, led 16-0 with 7:06 left to go in the first quarter.
WD converted two fourth downs to take a 22-0 lead early in the second quarter. Baumhover continued to bewilder the Trojans. He ran for 29 yards and completed four passes on a 12-play, 71-yard drive, capping it with a 5-yard TD pass to Lau.
DeSollar’s catch-and-run TD with 6:27 left before halftime put the Bobcats up, 28-0. DeSollar spun away from two would-be tacklers and sprinted down the sideline for a 30-yard scoring reception from Baumhover, accounting for the final 20 after contact.
Prior to Joseph Spates’ 55-yard touchdown run early in the third — a well-executed quarterback-keeper, the lone bright spot for East came when Craig Willingham became the first player all year to intercept a Baumhover pass with just seconds left before halftime.
Sophomore Kaleb Klein went the distance at quarterback for the Bobcats in the second half, and the Trojans’ defense got a healthy dose of Butcher on the ground. Butcher’s 19-yard TD run with 6:39 left and an Owen Hatcher TD run two minutes later put the exclamation point on the win.
Lau (139 yards receiving) and DeSollar (104) each had 5 catches.
“We had an awful lot of guys not playing tonight,” WD coach Justin Penner said. “It was a difficult and trying week. We had to piece it together. I give a lot of credit to our sophomore coaches, because we had some sophomores that had to step up here tonight.”