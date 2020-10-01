News in your town

A's force series to Game 3

Telegraph Herald Athlete of the Week: Zak Kubitz (Dubuque Senior)

MLB: Marlins take opener from Cubs

French Open glance: No. 1 Djokovic faces Berankis in 2nd Rd

Finally! Freeman, Braves top Reds 1-0 in 13th to open series

Sports in brief: Titans-Steelers game postponed to Monday or Tuesday

The NBA Finals: Why the Heat will win the championship

The NBA Finals: Why the Lakers will win the championship

Bulls kickstarted their rebuild by trading Jimmy Butler 3 years ago. Now they're still stuck in first gear while he's in the NBA Finals with the Heat.

House approves bill to combat doping in horse racing

Prep volleyball: Shullsburg sends River Ridge to 1st loss of season

Local & area roundup: Fish, Davis have a hand in 3 victories as Mustang swimmers win

Prep volleyball: Cougars flex muscle in sweep of Bellevue

LeBron and the Heat, together again at the NBA Finals

Sports briefs: Titans, Vikings suspend activities following outbreak

MLB roundup: Giolito dazzles, Abreu slugs White Sox past A's in opener

Chiefs' Mahomes continues to show progress on biggest stages

College baseball: Specht commits to SEC powerhouse Kentucky

USHL to play unbalanced schedule in 2020-21

College notebook: Loras' Rosenbum earns national recognition

French Open: 16 months after torn hamstring, former UCLA star faces Nadal

Titans have NFL's first COVID-19 outbreak, with 8 positives

AL West champion Athletics finally get their playoff series, against White Sox

French Open glance: Djokovic opens bid for 18th Slam title

Sports briefs: Doc Rivers out as Clippers coach

Packers' offense sizzling, defense remains work in progress

Bubble hockey champions: Tampa Bay Lightning win Stanley Cup

Boys prep golf: Stelzers lead WD to win in Round 2 of MVC Divisional

Local & area roundup: Hempstead moves up in football rankings, Senior debuts

College notebook: Area baseball standouts among top incoming college freshmen

Foles named Bears starting QB against Colts

NFL: Titans top winless Vikings

NFL roundup: Steelers rally to beat Texans

Pandemic playoffs: Brewers, Astros in despite losing records

NFL: Foles rescues Bears

French Open Glance: Nadal, Serena Williams in Day 2 action

Sports briefs: Big Ten and Pac-12 return to most unusual poll

Kurt Busch ends 0-for-21 skid to finally win at home track

MLB roundup: Cardinals win their way in

Back to the NBA Finals: Heat oust Celtics, move to title series

NFL: Rodgers, Packers unbeaten with 37-30 victory over Saints