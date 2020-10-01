The Lancaster girls golf team has advanced to the Wisconsin Division 2 sectional meet after a fourth-place finish in the Prairie du Chien regional.
Morgan Cooley fired a 102, good for ninth place overall to lead the Flying Arrows on Wednesday. She was followed by teammates Sarah Farrey (108, 14th place), Emma Addison (119) and Jaycie Crapp (119) who tied for 27th place. Lancaster edged Darlington by two strokes with 448 as a team to earn the final bid to sectionals.
Prairie du Chien’s Allison Kennedy (107, 12th place), Southwestern co-op’s Delaney Ryan (109, 15th) and Darlington’s Josie Thomas (110, 17th) earned individual qualifiers to sectionals.
Edgewood Sacred Heart was the team regional champion with a 382 team score, led by Caitlyn Hegenbarth’s medalist-worthy 86. Wisconsin Dells (395) and Lakeside Lutheran (411) also qualified for sectionals.
PREP CROSS COUNTRY
Hesselbacher, Callahan win Eastland meet — At Lanark, Ill.: Galena’s Sam Hesselbacher won the boys’ meet in 16:44 and fellow Pirate Samantha Callahan took the girls meet in 20:38 to lead Galena’s cross country teams. Neither team factored into the final standings.
Sam Eaton (third place), Khalid Newton (ninth) and Lucas Duggan (10th) all placed top 10 in the boys meet for the Pirates. Gwen Hesselbacher finished 14th overall to help round out the Galena girls.
PREP VOLLEYBALL
Dubuque Senior 3, Cedar Rapids Kennedy 2 — At Iowa City: Brooke Healey finished with 19 kills to lead the Iowa Class 5A No. 12 Rams (12-6) to a thrilling five-set win over Kennedy on Tuesday — 25-16, 22-25, 25-23, 18-25, 15-13.
Dubuque Hempstead 3, Cedar Rapids Jefferson 1 — At Cedar Rapids, Iowa: Morgan Hawkins dished out a match-high 49 assists as the Iowa Class 5A No. 8 Mustangs improved to 13-1-1 on Tuesday.
Dubuque Wahlert 3, Cedar Rapids Washington 0 — At Cedar Rapids, Iowa: The Golden Eagles (5-13) earned a big sweep in their second to last match of the regular season on Tuesday.