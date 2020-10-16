Gabby Moran finished in 19:12 for a third-place finish, and Alix Oliver was eighth in 19:48 as Dubuque Wahlert placed third as a team at the Mississippi Valley Conference Mississippi Divisional meet at Birdsall Park in Cedar Falls, Iowa, on Thursday.
Linn-Mar outscored Iowa City Liberty, 42-72, for the team title.
Western Dubuque was fourth with 96 points, led by Lauren Klein’s fifth-place time of 19:33. Alyssa Klein was seventh in 19:41.
Heiar wins — At Durand, Ill.: East Dubuque’s Hailey Heiar ran 17:49 to win the individual title at the Durand-Pecatonica Invitational. Stockton’s Leah Warner was seventh in 21:32.
Callahan takes 3rd — At Amboy, Ill.: Galena’s Samantha Callahan ran 21:37 to place third at the Amboy Invitational. Avery Engle was 15th, Sydney Einsweiler was 17th and Corrina Noble 18th for the Pirates.
BOYS CROSS COUNTRY
Eagles place 5th — At Cedar Falls, Iowa: Nathan Munshower placed eighth in 16:46, leading Dubuque Wahlert (153 points) to a fifth-place finish at the Mississippi Valley Conference Mississippi Divisional meet at Birdsall Park.
Cedar Falls won the team title with 20 points. Iowa City Liberty was second with 68 points, followed by Cedar Rapids Prairie (71) and Iowa City High (122).
Western Dubuque was eighth with 174 points. Cade Messer (16:58) finished in 15th place to lead the Bobcats. Eli Naumann was 19th in 17:13.
Warriors go 1-2 — At Durand, Ill.: Cross Oberman won in 16:50, and teammate Matt Foote was runner-up in 16:54 to lead East Dubuque at the Durand-Pecatonica Invitational.
Hesselbacher runner-up — At Amboy, Ill.: Galena’s Sam Hesselbacher was second in 17:05 at the Amboy Invitational, leading the Pirates to a third-place team finish. Sam Eaton was sixth in 17:53 for Galena.
PREP VOLLEYBALL
Iowa City West 3, Dubuque Hempstead 2 — At Iowa City: The Women of Troy outlasted the Mustangs, 22-25, 29-31, 28-26, 25-20, 15-12.
Comets go 2-0 — At Bellevue, Iowa: The Comets beat Northeast Goose Lake (25-14, 25-17) and Durant (25-18, 25-18) in River Valley Conference tournament action.
Mohawks split — At Lisbon, Iowa: Bellevue Marquette rallied past Cedar Valley Christian, 15-21, 21-14, 15-7, in the Tri-Rivers Conference tournament. The Mohawks lost to host Lisbon, 21-17, 21-13.
Vikings split — At Delhi, Iowa: Edgewood-Colesburg beat East Buchanan (21-18, 26-24) and lost to Springville (21-13, 21-17) in the Tri-Rivers Conference tournament. Host Maquoketa Valley beat East Buchanan (21-16, 17-21, 15-10) and lost to Springville (21-17, 21-14).
Shullsburg 3, Belmont 0 — At Shullsburg, Wis.: The Miners swept the Braves, 25-18, 25-16, 25-22, to clinch the outright Six Rivers West Conference championship, their first league title since 2003.
Potosi 3,River Ridge (Wis.) 1 — At Potosi, Wis.: Lilly Post had 18 kills and three blocks as the Chieftains beat the Timberwolves, 25-22, 25-16, 24-26, 25-22.