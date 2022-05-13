After winning the six-team Ram Invitational on Thursday, the Western Dubuque girls golfers celebrated by climbing on each others’ backs in a pyramid.
With all the meets the Bobcats have won this spring, they’re having to get creative with their post-meet celebration photos.
“We are coming together as a team, and you could see that today,” WD coach Amy Haldeman said. “You had a couple girls who are usually in the top, but other girls stepped up. It’s always a team effort for us.”
The Bobcats have been on a tear all season in their journey to return to the Iowa state meet after placing sixth last spring. They collected another team title at Bunker Hill Golf Course with a 343, outpacing runner-up Dubuque Wahlert’s 361.
“It’s been a fun season,” said freshman CeCe Ball, who burst onto the scene this season much like now-sophomore McKenna Stackis did last year for the Bobcats. “My teammates have helped me a lot and it’s just been really fun with these players I’ve played with. It’s just been awesome.”
Stackis led the way at Bunker, earning medalist honors with a 76. She placed 16th overall at the Class 4A state meet last spring and has only been getting better.
“I’ve been working a lot on my putting and chipping, because that’s really important,” Stackis said. “I’ve also been working on my club path and attack angle for my woods, irons and drivers.”
Gabi Fagerlind delivered an 86 for the Bobcats, while Ball finished with an 88. Ella Kluesner rounded out the score with a 93, while Addy Jones’ 95 and Hanna Kluesner’s 96 didn’t count for the team score.
“Their confidence is going up, which is great going into the last couple meets,” said WD assistant coach Brooke Klostermann, who helped Dyersville Beckman win a state team championship with a state runner-up finish during her prep career in 2015. “Just need to keep increasing that and believing in themselves. That will go a long way.”
Stackis made an immediate impact as a freshman, and that gave Ball something to strive for this season.
“When I’m with McKenna she helps me motivate myself to be better,” Ball said. “When I’m playing with her, I just love it.”
Much like Stackis, WD’s latest freshman phenom appears to be only tipping the iceberg on the type of player she can become.
“CeCe has a lot of potential, and she doesn’t even realize just how much potential she has,” Klostermann said. “I feel like sometimes she has high expectations for herself, but she’s only a freshman. She has a great swing and a great game, she just has to keep believing it.”
With another round of medals in their collection, the Bobcats are working toward a strong state finish with the final conference divisionals on Monday and the regional state qualifiers on Wednesday.
“I’m really excited about it,” Fagerlind said. “I think we’re going to play really well. We have the chance to do really well at state, too.”
Wahlert’s runner-up finish was led by Katelyn Vaassen’s 84. Ava Kalb (87), Julia Busch (92) and Natalie Kelzer (98) also scored for the Golden Eagles.
Dubuque Hempstead placed third with a 370, and Emma Daughetee was runner-up with a 77. Carleigh Hodgson shot a 92, Sydney Lyon a 98, and Dani McQuillen a 103.
Dubuque Senior took fourth with a 372. Olivia Duschen (88), Kylie Felderman (89), Paige Lewis (96) and Mya Beau (99) scored for the Rams.