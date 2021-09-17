Here is a capsule look at tonight’s key area games:
IOWA
WATERLOO WEST (2-1) at DUBUQUE SENIOR (2-1)
Kickoff — 7:15 p.m.
Radio — None
Last year — Senior won, 45-7
Outlook — The teams have split their last six meetings, with Senior winning the last three. The Wahawks own a 7-6 advantage since 2008. Rams quarterback Jack Gilligan threw for 300 yards and three touchdowns in last week’s victory and is the team’s leading rusher through three games. A win tonight would put Senior in solid playoff positioning heading into its district slate.
TH prediction — Senior 28, Waterloo West 17
LA PORTE CITY UNION (1-2) at DUBUQUE WAHLERT (0-3)
Kickoff — 7:30 p.m.
Radio — KDTH-AM 1370
Last year — Did not meet
Outlook — It’s not hard to imagine this being the first meeting between the programs as the Golden Eagles make their Class 2A debut. Wahlert opened with a gauntlet-like schedule, but there has been improvement over that stretch. Ryan Brosius has had his hand in several big plays and likely can be counted on to deliver more tonight.
TH prediction — Wahlert 35, Union 21
MAQUOKETA VALLEY (1-2) at BELLEVUE (1-2)
Kickoff — 7 p.m.
Last year — Did not meet
Outlook — After winning their season openers, the Comets and Wildcats have each dropped the last two. Maquoketa Valley’s offense has gone silent after putting up 40 points in Week 1 and its defense struggled last week. Bellevue’s defense looked sharp early, but has sputtered the last two weeks. Look for each squad to play more polished on both sides of the ball in a relatively low-scoring contest.
TH prediction — Bellevue 21, Maquoketa Valley 18
NORTH LINN (3-0) at CLAYTON RIDGE (2-1)
Kickoff — 7 p.m.
Last year — North Linn won, 36-22
Outlook — The Eagles’ defense has been impressive so far, allowing just 14 points per game en route to a 2-1 start to the season. They’ll need to put together their best performance of the year against the undefeated Lynx, who are averaging nearly 34 points per game. Clayton Ridge will also need offensive playmakers Caleb Helle, Brodie Wahls, and Drake Ostrander to have big nights.
TH prediction — North Linn 31, Clayton Ridge 20
EDGEWOOD-COLESBURG (2-1)
at CENTRAL ELKADER (2-1)
Kickoff — 7 p.m.
Last year — Did not meet
Outlook — Central Elkader proved last week it can put points on the board by hanging 76 in a Week 3 victory over Calamus-Wheatland. In the last two weeks, Ed-Co has scored 54 and 72 points during it’s two-game winning streak. Points will be plentiful in this one, but Ed-Co’s defense will come up with some big stops and steer the Vikings to victory.
TH prediction — Edgewood-Colesburg 49, Elkader 42
ILLINOIS
GALENA (1-2) at STOCKTON (1-2)
Kickoff — 7 p.m.
Last year — Galena won, 14-6
Outlook — Last spring, The Pirates won a defensive slugfest against the Blackhawks, 14-6. It’s shaping up to be that kind of game again. Stockton is allowing 21 points per game so far, with that trending down over the last two weeks. The Pirates have been even more stout, allowing less than 12 points per game. Each team will be hungry after suffering defeats last week. Galena makes a few more offensive plays and wins a tight one.
TH prediction — Galena 20, Stockton 17
EAST DUBUQUE (1-2) at LENA -WINSLOW (3-0)
Kickoff — 7. p.m.
Last year — Lena-Winslow won, 32-12
Outlook — The Warriors’ offense came alive last week in a blowout victory over Deerfield (Wis.) behind three touchdowns from Sam Huntington and two from Dawson Feyen. They’ll need more of the same tonight against a Le-Win defense that has only given up six points all season and an offense that averages 40 points per game.
TH prediction — Lena-Winslow 28, East Dubuque 14
WISCONSIN
CUBA CITY (4-0, 2-0) at MINERAL POINT (2-2, 1-1)
Kickoff — 7 p.m.
Radio — superhits106.com
Last year — Did not meet
Outlook — The Cubans are averaging 34.2 points per game behind veteran quarterback Beau Kopp. But Cuba City also gets it done defensively and has allowed just seven total points over its last three games. Mineral Point is averaging 25.5 points and will be eager to erase the sting of last week’s six-point home loss.
TH prediction — Cuba City 30, Mineral Point 28
POTOSI/CASSVILLE (4-0, 2-0)
at IOWA-GRANT (1-3, 0-2)
Kickoff — 7 p.m.
Last year — Potosi/Cassville won, 54-6
Outlook — Potosi/Cassville is averaging just a shade less than 40 points per game and is tied atop the Six Rivers Conference standings. The co-op has run for more than 1,300 yards through four games and will likely continue that formula as it tries to continue a perfect start to the season. Iowa-Grant has been hit or miss so far this season, but a win tonight would get the Panthers back on track for the playoffs.
TH prediction — Potosi/Cassville 41, Iowa-Grant 21