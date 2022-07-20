CARROLL, Iowa — The late-inning magic just wasn’t quite there this time.
After falling into an early three-run deficit, Cascade’s offense showed signs of life with two runs in the bottom of the sixth. It wasn’t enough, however, as the Cougars dropped a 3-2 decision to River Valley Conference rival Wellman Mid-Prairie in an Iowa Class 2A state quarterfinal at Merchants Park.
The Golden Hawks avenged a June 9 shutout loss against Cascade to advance to Thursday’s semifinals against Estherville Lincoln Central, which defeated Truro Interstate 35 in the first quarterfinal.
The Cougars hoped to replicate the same recipe they used to qualify for their fifth state tournament by rallying out of a late-inning hole. Cascade trailed West Liberty, 3-0, in the fifth inning of its substate final, but scored six runs in the final frames to punch its ticket.
“The thing I’ve always said throughout our season is when we strike out, we’re not very competitive at the plate, and we’ve lost those games,” Cascade coach Roamn Hummel said. “(Their pitcher) was good, but that’s not the type of kid where you can strike out eight, 10 or 12 times and expect to win that game.”
Mid-Prairie starting pitcher Collin Miller handcuffed the Cougars’ offense early on without an overpowering arsenal. Miller fanned seven Cascade hitters through the first four innings and surrendered just two relatively harmless singles.
Meanwhile, the Golden Hawks offense was effective against Cascade ace Jack Carr, who shut them out in conference play on June 9. Mid-Prairie racked up nine hits off the senior right hander and built a 3-0 lead after three innings.
“We put ourselves in a tough spot early,” Hummel said. “We had some guys on base, too, in the middle innings. Part of it was, we just couldn’t come up with the big hit to chip away. You fight and claw through five, six innings of something, and at the end you just get a little bit tired, a little bit exhausted.”
Carr was lifted in favor of Cooper Hummel in the fourth, inheriting a second and third, one-out situation. The freshman lefty was unfazed by his first state mound appearance, striking out the next two batters to hold the Golden Hawks at bay.
He repeated this trend for the next three frames, tossing four scoreless innings, giving his team a chance to fight back.
“I told myself that I needed to go in there and shove,” Cooper Hummel said. “I needed to keep us in this game, and I did that. I got in my groove and started dealing and it felt really good.”
Cooper Hummel, who wiggled out of jams in nearly every inning he pitched, said he thrives in tough situations.
“I’ve wanted to come down here all my life, and I live for these situations and I love them,” Cooper Hummel said. “I love the pressure on me and I feel like I do a lot better with all of that pressure on me.”
The Cougars finally broke through in the bottom of the sixth. Tanner Simon led off with a walk, advanced to second on Jack Menster’s base hit, and later scored on a wild pitch. Cooper Hummel made it a 3-2 game with a sacrifice fly that scored Cade Rausch, who reached on a fielder’s choice.
After Cooper Hummel retired the Golden Hawks in order in the seventh, Cascade looked poised to at least take the game into extra innings. Mason Otting walked and Justin Roling pushed a perfectly placed bunt past Mid-Prairie reliever Cain Brown.
But an untimely pickoff followed by two quick outs ended the rally and Cascade’s season at 20-6.
“For all of us — especially the younger guys — it just gives us something to look forward to next year,” said Cass Hoffman, who along with Roling were the only two Cougars to have two hits on the day. “We’re losing three really good seniors who have done a lot for us, so all of our younger guys are coming up. They got a big class down there, so we’ve got a lot to look forward to.”
