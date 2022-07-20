CARROLL, Iowa — The late-inning magic just wasn’t quite there this time.

After falling into an early three-run deficit, Cascade’s offense showed signs of life with two runs in the bottom of the sixth. It wasn’t enough, however, as the Cougars dropped a 3-2 decision to River Valley Conference rival Wellman Mid-Prairie in an Iowa Class 2A state quarterfinal at Merchants Park.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.