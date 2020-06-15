Calvin Harris began to think his athletic career at Western Dubuque High School would end without the kind of conclusion he envisioned.
The coronavirus pandemic wiped out high school spring sports across the country, and many believed Iowa’s unique baseball and softball seasons would meet the same fate. No other state in the country offers the two sports in the summer months.
But, on May 20, Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds and the state’s athletic governing bodies gave the green light for a season. Teams began practicing on June 1, and the truncated game schedule begins today, with state tournaments scheduled for the end of July.
“To be honest, I didn’t think we were going to have a season the way things were going, but they got turned around, and, luckily, we’re going to be able to play,” said Harris, a Western Dubuque senior pitcher/catcher who has won the last two Gatorade Iowa Baseball Player of the Year awards. “Obviously, it sucks that my last season is going to get cut short, but I’m super excited that we at least get to have some sort of season. I can’t wait to get going.”
Western Dubuque opens its season tonight at Farley Park against Dubuque Wahlert. Dubuque Hempstead visits city rival Dubuque Senior on Tuesday.
Even after the state associations announced the decision to hold summer seasons, Harris didn’t quite know how much he would play for the Bobcats this summer.
Projected to be selected somewhere between the third and eighth rounds of last week’s five-round Major League Baseball Draft, he received interest from at least half of the teams but did not hear his name called. Harris will honor his commitment to the University of Mississippi, and the Rebels coaching staff suggested he stay at home for his high school season instead of attending summer school in Oxford.
“I’m going to put the draft in my rear-view mirror and bet on myself moving forward at Ole Miss, where I know I’m going to get a great education and develop a ton as a baseball player,” said Harris, who led Western Dubuque to a state football title in the fall and started for the Bobcats basketball team. “It’s actually turned out to be the best-case scenario for me. I get to play my senior year of high school ball and play semi-pro ball pretty much the whole summer.
“It helped a ton to be able to play semi-pro the last couple of weeks, especially in a year like this with the amount of college guys who are back in the area. We’ve faced pretty much all college arms so far, which is really beneficial when you’re trying to get ready for a season. It might be an adjustment going from facing college guys to high school guys, but I know we’re going to face a lot of really good arms this season at Western Dubuque. We’re looking forward to it.”
The influx of college players to the local semi-pro circuits limited the opportunities for high school players the past two weeks. But at least a dozen preps gained valuable experience playing against the older talent.
Western Dubuque’s Ben Bryant, Carter Kluesner, Casey Perrenoud, Sawyer Nauman and Bryn Vantiger joined Harris in seeing semi-pro action. Hempstead’s Andrue Henry started on a stacked Worthington team that reached the Farley tournament semifinals, and high school teammate Max Pins started for a Farley team that won the Bellevue tournament and took second in its own tournament.
“At this time of the year, you’ll take all the at-bats you can get,” Pins said. “Seeing live pitching, especially the kind of pitchers we’ve faced, and taking ground balls in game situations is a lot different than doing it in practice. It definitely gets you a lot more prepared for the season.
“I’m super excited for the high school season to get started, especially after thinking it wasn’t going to happen.”
Other high school standouts saw semi-pro action this spring. Wahlert’s Charlie Jaeger saw spot duty with Balltown, Cascade’s Eli Green pitched for his hometown Reds, and Dyersville Beckman’s Nick Offerman played in the Farley tournament with the Dyersville Whitehawks.