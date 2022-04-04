The Dubuque Fighting Saints secured a Clark Cup Playoff berth for a United States Hockey League-best 11th consecutive time on Thursday night.
And their first game since clinching it felt a lot like what awaits in the postseason at the end of this month.
William Hallen forced overtime by scoring with 3:32 remaining in regulation, and USHL scoring leader Stephen Halliday completed a character victory with a goal 1:29 into the extra session of a 2-1 victory Saturday at Waterloo.
The Saints (34-16-2-3) sit just four points behind East-leading Chicago (34-12-8-1) and lead third-place Muskegon (29-20-3-3) by nine points with seven games remaining. Waterloo has lost six straight and is clinging to the sixth and final playoff spot in the Western Conference.
“It definitely felt like a playoff game,” Saints defenseman Michael Feenstra said. “The atmosphere was great, and it always is in Waterloo. It got really loud, and we really had to bear down and play gritty hockey, which is something we probably don’t do enough of. But it propelled us to a pretty important win.”
To set up the winning goal, Saints goaltender Philip Svedeback stopped a Ben Robertson shot, and defenseman Samuel Sjolund gathered the rebound and lofted a headman pass to Halliday, who had a 2-on-1 developing with Connor Kurth. Halliday attempted to slide a pass through the blue paint to Kurth, but it hit the stick of a hustling Robertson and the puck went through goaltender Emmett Croteau’s legs for his 31st goal and 81st point of the season.
Dubuque never led until Halliday’s goal and trailed for 19:22 of clock time following Ray Fust’s goal late in the second period.
“What we’re really striving to do right now is buckle down and play playoff hockey,” Halliday said. “We’re playing much less of a track meet-style of hockey, because that’s just not how you win in the playoffs. We also have a lot more guys who are playing a lot harder because we understand where we are in the season.”
Hallen forced overtime by scoring his seventh goal of the season with just 3:32 remaining in regulation. Tristan Lemyre prevented a Waterloo clear at the blue line and worked the puck to Max Montes below the goal line. Montes dished the puck to Hallen in the right faceoff circle, and Hallen snapped a shot under the crossbar behind Croteau.
Dubuque finished with a 27-19 advantage in shots, but Svedeback needed to make a handful of crucial saves to keep his team in it. That included a 2-on-1 rush shortly before Hallen tied the game.
“The way Waterloo was playing, a 2-0 deficit probably would have put it out of reach for us,” Saints coach Greg Brown said. “They play their systems really well, and they don’t give you very much room to operate, so you have to capitalize on the chances you get.
“In a game like this, or in the playoffs, it’s so important to keep it close if you fall behind. Obviously, you’d rather have the lead, but, if you don’t, you still have to stay diligent on the defensive side so you only need that one good scoring chance to tie it instead of two.”
Shortly after the Fust goal, the Saints failed to capitalize on a 2-minute 5-on-3 power play that appeared to only strengthen the Black Hawks’ momentum.
“Before the third period, we told the guys whatever has happened so far doesn’t matter. It’s a 20-minute hockey game now,” Brown said. “You have to keep grinding, no matter how it’s going. As long as you don’t give up much, you always have a chance.
“Our intentions were good, we were conscientious on our backchecks, we were conscientious on supporting the puck and being solid in front of our own net. All of those things are really necessary when the playoffs come around.”
The defensive effort included limiting Waterloo to just five shots in the third period.
“That’s something we’ve really emphasized the last few weeks, and you could see it all come together tonight,” Feenstra said. “As a defense corps, we’ve really worked on controlling our gaps, and our gaps were so much better tonight. That’s important, especially playing on the bigger sheet of ice (in Waterloo).”
Dubuque finished the season series with a 4-2-1 record and surged into first place in the Dupaco Cowbell Cup standings, which determine the top Eastern Iowa team in head-to-head competition. The Saints are now 6-3-1 for 13 points in the Cowbell Cup series, followed by Cedar Rapids (6-4-0, 12 points) and Waterloo (4-7-1, 9 points).
Only two Cowbell Cup series games remain, and both feature the Saints against Cedar Rapids. (A third Dubuque-Cedar Rapids meeting will not count toward the standings because it was rescheduled from early January).
“Before the game, we talked about treating this like a Game 7, so it was important to get a win in a game that had that kind of playoff urgency,” Hallen said. “Waterloo is so much better now than they were the last couple of times we played them, and their crowd was really into it. It’s important to have these kind of games at this time in the season.”