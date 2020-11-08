Western Dubuque High School grad and Wartburg College senior Joe Freiburger won his second straight American Rivers Conference cross country championship on Saturday, finishing in 25:38.54 to claim the title in Pella, Iowa.
Freiburger’s run helped power the Knights to the men’s team title as well, closing with 27 points to outpace runner-up Loras with 75 points. Dubuque was seventh out of the nine-team field with 172 points.
Evan Jamrozy led the Duhawk men, as the freshman clocked in at 25:47.82 to place third overall. Another Loras freshman, Will Yasdick, took 15th overall in 26:43.47. The Spartans were led by junior Mark Biechler in 13th place at 26:33.91 and junior Tyler Cernohous in 14th at 26:37.39.
On the women’s side, Loras junior and Clayton Ridge High alum Kassie Rosenbum placed runner-up in 22:03.73, finishing behind champ Aubrie Fisher of Wartburg at 21:56.85. The Knights also edged the Duhawks for the team crown, 24-90. The UD women finished ninth.
The run marked the third consecutive season that Rosenbum received all-conference honors.
Loras junior Brianna Renner clocked in at 24:19.33 to place 17th, and Duhawk juniors and Wahlert High grads Kaylee Osterberger (25:00.60) and Ellie Osterberger (25:01.28) finished 24th and 25th overall.
Sophomore Stacey Kloft led the Spartans in 56th place at 26:17.45.
Pride runner earns honorable mention — At Baldwin City, Kan.: Clarke junior Claire Ronnebaum earned Heart of America Conference honorable mention after finishing 14th overall at the league championships in 20:32.33. She helped the Pride women place seventh out of the 14-team field.
The Pride men placed 11th in the team standings, fronted by Daniel Miller’s 19th-place run of 28:47.81.
HIGH SCHOOL HOCKEY
Des Moines Oak Leafs 5, Dubuque 3 — At Mystique Community Ice Center: Beau Baker, Tyler White and Dane Schope scored goals for the Saints, who fell to 2-1 in the Midwest High School Hockey League. Blake Bechen added a pair of assists, while White and Schope had one apiece, and Braden Hathaway made 16 saves. Marcus Miller scored twice to lead the Oak Leafs. The two teams meet again this morning to conclude the two-game weekend series.