Lacey King homered twice in the opener and finished the day 6-for-8 with five RBIs, and the Dubuque Senior softball team swept Cedar Rapids Jefferson, 5-3 and 11-4, on Tuesday in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.
King went 3-for-3 in the opener, driving in four runs and scoring two. She also drew a walk.
Aubree Steines went 3-for-4 and scored a pair of runs for the Rams. She went 2-for-5 with two RBIs and a home run in the second game.
King was 3-for-5 with a double in the night cap.
Jolee Strohmeyer earned the win in the opener, striking out four, walking two and allowing seven hits in 6 2/3 innings.
Meredith Gatto recorded the final out of the first game to earn the save, then struck out five without issuing a walk over seven innings to earn the win in the second game.
Dubuque Hemptead 8-0, Cedar Rapids Kennedy 6-4 — At Cedar Rapids, Iowa: The Mustangs and Cougars split their Mississippi Valley Conference doubleheader.
Linn-Mar 12-10, Dubuque Wahlert 0-2 — At Marion, Iowa: The Lions romped to a pair of lopsided victories over the Golden Eagles in their Mississippi Valley Conference doubleheader.
Western Dubuque 15-16, Cedar Rapids Jefferson 2-1 — At Cedar Rapids, Iowa: The Bobcats broke out the bats in a Mississippi Valley Conference doubleheader sweep of the J-Hawks. WD won both games via the mercy rule.
PREP BASEBALL
Davenport Assumption 7, Dyersville Beckman 6 — At Davenport, Iowa: Class 2A No. 5-ranked Beckman gave 3A top-ranked Davenport Assumption all it could handle, but couldn’t quite climb out of a first-inning three run deficit.
(Monday’s results)
Dyersville Beckman 18-10, Vinton-Shellsburg 4-6 — At Vinton, Iowa: Eli Kluesner had four hits; Luke Sigwarth and Luke Schieltz contributed three apiece; and Owen Huehnergarth, Nate Schmidt and Nate Offerman all had two in the opener for Iowa Class 2A No. 5 Beckman (17-9) in the WaMaC Conference twin bill. Offerman, Sigwarth and Logan Burchard also drove in three runs, and Huehnergarth and Kluesner added two RBIs each. In the nightcap, Huehnergarth, Burchard and Sigwarth had two hits each, Sigwarth drove in two runs, and three pitchers combined on a four-hitter.
Williamsburg 9-2, Maquoketa 0-1 — At Maquoketa, Iowa: Mitchell Roeder went 2-for-3, and Kasey Coakley struck out 10 in a two-hitter for Maquoketa (6-16) in the nightcap. The Cardinals had just four hits in the opener of the WaMaC twin bill.
Bellevue Marquette 11, East Buchanan 10 — At Bellevue, Iowa: The Mohawks (8-8) scored in all six innings in which they batted and made the most of nine hits in the Tri-Rivers Conference win.
North Linn 10, Edgewood-Colesburg 0 — At Edgewood, Iowa: Pryce Rochford went 2-for-2 with a double as Ed-Co fell to 9-9 with the Tri-Rivers setback.
Easton Valley 12, Maquoketa Valley 1 — At Delhi, Iowa: The Wildcats fell to 12-4 after collecting just four hits in the Tri-Rivers game.
Camanche 18-18, Bellevue 4-3 — At Bellevue, Iowa: Tyler Nemmers had three hits, and Jackson Mueller and Chris Klein added two each for Bellevue in the first game of the River Valley Conference doubleheader. In the second game, Dawson Weber homered, and Klein drove in a pair of runs.
North Fayette Valley 8-1, Clayton Ridge 7-7 — At Guttenberg, Iowa: Clayton Ridge made the most of seven hits and three walks to win the second game of the Upper Iowa Conference doubleheader. In the opener, Clayton Ridge had 10 hits and scored five runs in the bottom of the seventh to force extra innings before falling in eight.
