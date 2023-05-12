The Telegraph Herald sports department is in the process of collecting nominations for our annual Scholar-Athlete Teams, which will run next month.
The honor teams have become a popular staple in our summer lineup and one of the largest-scale projects we tackle each year. Each year, hundreds of student-athletes from the tri-state area meet the standards for the squad.
Nominations are due June 1, and we tentatively plan to announce the teams throughout the month.
Recommended for you
The criteria for the Scholar-Athlete Teams are: recently graduated seniors who earned two or more varsity letters or earned academic all-conference and carried GPAs of at least 3.75 on a 4.0 scale. Candidates must be nominated by their school’s administration.
Other consideration for the Scholar-Athlete Team will be given to class rank, academic honors, sports and years participated, number of letters earned, scholarships earned, extracurricular activities, and community activities.
We prefer to have final grade point averages for the seniors, so we will be flexible in working with school administrators who turn them in after the deadline.
Our goal is to have all qualifying student-athletes recognized, and we want to have representation of all schools in our area.
RIVERBOAT GAMBLERS TAKE 2ND AT ALL-IOWA TOURNAMENT
The Dubuque Riverboat Gamblers finished second at the All-Iowa Rugby Championships last weekend in Iowa Falls. Dubuque won the tournament in 2022, its first season with a team after a several-year hiatus. They fell to the Palmer College Dragons, 15-0, in the championship match.
Dubuque blitzed Iowa Falls, 31-0, in the opening match behind scoring from Brett Matye, Elliot Gaul, Luke Wallenberg, Ben Degen and Jack Lemke. The Gamblers then took down the Quacky Bats, 18-15, in the second match behind scoring from Matt Derby, Wallenberg and Lemke.
The Gamblers will take the next few weeks off, then begin preparations for the summer season.
DUBUQUE COUNTY BASEBALL HALL OF FAME TO INDUCT 5
The Dubuque County Baseball Hall of Fame will induct five players and one umpire during ceremonies July 7-8.
Farley’s Paul Boffeli, Worthington’s Dale Digmann Jr., Cascade’s Micah Green, Epworth’s Ron Kramer and Dyersville’s Tom Martin will join umpire Chris Oberbroeckling, of Dyersville, in the class.
The 37th annual induction dinner/program will take place at 6 p.m. on Friday, July 7 at Happy’s Place in Key West, Iowa. The Telegraph Herald Semi-pro All-Star Game will be played at 6:30 p.m. on July 8 at Farley Park, with formal Hall of Fame inductions to follow. For information on tickets to the dinner/program, contact Rich Knepper at 563-590-6045.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.