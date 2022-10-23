Admittedly, Kallion Buckner was a little frustrated at halftime.
Though his team carried a 14-point lead into the break, the University of Dubuque’s sophomore running back had amassed just 31 yards on six carries.
“I was kinda getting fed up because I wasn’t getting fed like I thought I should be,” Buckner said. “I just tried to stay humble and stay focused on the game and what we had to do.”
A halftime conversation with Spartans’ offensive coordinator Miles Hookstead reinforced Buckner’s confidence — and the results proved it.
“Coach Hookstead pretty much told me, ‘You gotta trust me, just be patient,’” Buckner said.
Buckner responded with three third-quarter touchdowns on 152 yards rushing, including breakout scoring runs of 65 and 33 yards, as the Spartans erupted for 47 points over the final 30 minutes of play en route to a lopsided 68-7 victory over Luther in front of a large homecoming crowd at Chalmers Field on Saturday.
Dubuque (5-3, 5-1 American Rivers Conference) has won five of its last six contests and sits in sole possession of second place in the conference.
“We got ourselves in a position to see what happens the last two weeks of the season,” UD coach Stan Zweifel said. “We got a shot (at a conference title).”
Ben Gultig had another solid game at quarterback, throwing for three scores on 273 yards, and Wade Sheets caught a touchdown on 111 yards receiving. Brock Carter led a formidable Spartans defense with nine tackles.
UD struck first after its defense forced a turnover on downs. Gultig lofted a perfect 11-yard fade pass to Sheets for a 7-0 lead just 2 minutes into the game.
Midway through the second, Gultig and Todd Simmons hooked up for a 12-yard score to increase the lead to 14-0, but the Norse (1-6, 1-4 A-R-C) answered on the ensuing drive to cut it to 14-7.
Gultig and Torre Butts Jr. connected on a 16-yard score with 57 seconds remaining in the half to go up, 21-7, but with 296 yards of total offense and a defense that forced four punts and a turnover on downs, the Spartans felt like points were left on the table.
“We had a lot of yards in the first half, we just didn’t get in the end zone enough,” UD coach Stan Zweifel said. “I don’t know if we were as focused as we should’ve been coming out. But gosh, we sure played a good second half.”
Buckner broke the game wide open, reaching the end zone three times before 3 minutes had elapsed in the third quarter. That uneasy 14-point halftime lead ballooned to a 35-point advantage in the blink of an eye.
The Spartans’ defense preserved it as they permitted the Norse just 76 total yards of offense in the second half.
“Our defense has really been playing really well,” Zweifel said. “Holding Coe (to 14 points last week) really speaks to how well they’ve been playing.”
The Spartans enter a bye week before embarking on the Key City Clash with crosstown rival Loras on Nov. 5.
“For me, there is no bye week,” Buckner said. “We gotta keep the Key. I don’t plan on being part of a team that loses the Key. I’ll be working that whole time.”
