Shullsburg fought to the final horn, but came up on the short end of a ranked showdown in Wisconsin Division 5 girls basketball on Wednesday.
The sixth-ranked Miners rallied coming out of halftime and took the lead, only to see second-ranked Bangor answer with the final rally and hold on for a 49-42 victory at JustaGame Fieldhouse in Wisconsin Dells.
Layla Alt’s basket and the foul helped the Miners (9-1) take a 19-18 lead with 4:13 to go in the first half, but Bangor (4-1) answered with a 6-0 run to hold a 24-19 lead at halftime.
When the Miners opened the second half with an 8-0 spurt to retake a 27-24 advantage with 13:43 to play, Bangor retook the lead with 7:15 remaining and led the rest of the way. However, Shullsburg was within single digits until the clock hit zeroes.
BOYS BASKETBALL
Mineral Point 84, Black Hawk 50 — At Mineral Point, Wis.: Joah Filardo dropped 29 points, Dominik McVay added 13 points and Liam Stumpf 11 as the Pointers broke the game open in the second half en route to the win.