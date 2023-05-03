It’s a friendship off the court, and a rivalry on the court.
Those are the words of Dubuque Hempstead boys tennis coach Andrew Roos in describing the intensity and atmosphere at the Mustangs’ 7-2 victory over city rival Dubuque Senior on Tuesday at Senior’s Meyers Courts.
Despite the Mustangs (6-6) winning the match with the Rams in winning five of the six single matches, the margin of victory was razor thin.
“Today, I was really impressed with the grit we showed. We were tied 3-3 after the first set, and came back to win all three tiebreakers,” Roos said. “I was really happy with that. You could have one team undefeated and one team that has lost them all, and these city matches would still be close. They bring out the best in everybody.”
The highlights of the match were the two tiebreakers in the No. 1 and No. 4 singles competitions. The No. 1 match between Hempstead’s Jake Althaus and Senior’s Andrew Day looked like a mismatch after Althaus breezed to a 6-1 first-set win.
However, Day bounced back with a 6-3 second set win that forced a tiebreaker. Althaus utilized his power on several points in the tiebreak, and hung on to win, 10-6, in a hard-fought battle.
Althaus acknowledged the competitive nature of the city matches.
“The city rivalries are some of the toughest matches we play,” he said. “It can be a little bit scary when you’re out there on the court, but they are a lot of fun to play in. We all know each other, and it’s nice to know everyone so well.”
The second tiebreaker, and longest singles match at one hour and 40 minutes, was the No. 4 contest between Hempstead’s Grant Nelson and Senior’s Owen King.
King dominated the early play, winning the first set, 6-1. But as seems to be his habit, Nelson didn’t get discouraged, settled down and won the second set, 6-4.
King led the entire second set, and was down to match point and serving, but Nelson rallied to tie the match, and then won the set, 7-6.
The tiebreaker was equally close, with Nelson finally getting the two-point margin to win, 12-10.
When asked about his tiebreaker, Nelson was not fazed at all.
“I have a habit of going into tiebreakers,” said Nelson, who also won a third set tiebreaker last Saturday against Cedar Rapids Xavier. “I’m kind of used to being in that situation. A great opponent today, and there were some great points.
“There is a little more pressure being behind, but it actually seems to make me focus more. I didn’t know at the time my match would be the winner for us.”
In the other singles matches, Hempstead’s No. 2 Max Hoden showed consistent play in defeating Senior’s Cam O’Donnell, 6-2, 6-3.
Senior’s only singles win came from No. 3 Alex Nielsen, 6-2, 6-4, over the Mustangs’ Alec Bowman.
Hempstead’s other two singles wins came from No. 5 Madden Streff, 6-2, 6-2, over Brody Baker. No. 6 Ben Call, in the third tiebreaker, defeated Kevin Friesen, 3-6, 6-1, 10-6.
Hempstead also prevailed in two of the three doubles matches.
The No. 2 team of Althaus and Nelson defeated Senior’s Nielson and O’Donnell, 6-4, 7-5, and the Mustangs’ No. 3 pairing of Streff and Call defeated Baker and Friesen, 6-2, 6-0.
Senior’s doubles win came from the No. 1 tandem of Day and O’Donnell defeating Hoden and Call, 6-4, 7-5.
Althaus, who improved to 9-3 on the season at No. 1 singles, is expecting a high seed at next week’s singles district play, and he is ready to go.
“I feel like I’m playing pretty well right now, and I’m excited for districts next week,” he said. “I have to go in and be intense and play my best tennis.”
