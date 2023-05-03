20230502HempsteadTennisJakeAlthaus4931.jpg
Buy Now

Dubuque Hempstead’s Jake Althaus returns the ball against Dubuque Senior’s Andrew Day during their No. 1 singles match on Tuesday at Meyers Courts in Dubuque. Althaus won, 6-1, 3-6, 10-6, and the Mustangs won, 7-2.

 Mike Day/Telegraph Herald

It’s a friendship off the court, and a rivalry on the court.

Those are the words of Dubuque Hempstead boys tennis coach Andrew Roos in describing the intensity and atmosphere at the Mustangs’ 7-2 victory over city rival Dubuque Senior on Tuesday at Senior’s Meyers Courts.

Recommended for you

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.