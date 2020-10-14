A day after leading the University of Dubuque to the American Rivers Conference women’s golf championship, Daniela Miranda has been selected the league’s athlete of the week.
Miranda, a senior from Woodstock, Ill., shot rounds of 77, 80 and 78 for a 22-over-par 235 and a one shot victory over defending champion Morgan Kranz, of Luther, at Ames Golf & Country Club. Miranda improved her three-round score by four strokes from last season’s meet, when she finished third in the medalist race.
Miranda won her second A-R-C golfer of the week award this season and the fourth of her career. She is a three-time all-conference performer after placing second as a sophomore, third last season and first this weekend.
Dubuque won its second consecutive league championship after carding a team score of 961 and qualified for the NCAA Division III meet in the spring.
Freiburger three-peats — Wartburg College senior Joe Freiburger, a Western Dubuque graduate from Holy Cross, Iowa, won his third consecutive cross country race to earn the A-R-C’s male athlete of the week award. He set a personal best 8K time of 24:42.7 to win the Wartburg Triangular by seven seconds in leading the Knights to a team title. That was also the fifth-fastest 8K in school history.
Freiburger won his third straight A-R-C runner of the week award and the seventh of his career. The 2019 A-R-C individual champion finished 22nd at the NCAA championships last season.
Rosenbum remains unbeaten — Loras College junior Kassie Rosenbum, a Clayton Ridge graduate from Guttenberg, Iowa, won her third straight A-R-C women’s cross country runner of the week award after winning the Luther Triangular by more than two minutes with a 6K time of 21:21.1. She won the seventh weekly honor of her career. Last fall, Rosenbum finished second at the A-R-C meet and fifth at the NCAA Division III meet.
Green to Southeastern — Elijah Green, a 6-foot-5, 183-pound right-handed pitcher from Cascade, Iowa, recently committed to Southeastern Community College in Burlington, Iowa, for the fall of 2021. Green went 2-2 with a 1.27 ERA and 31 strikeouts in 20 1/3 innings of work for the Cougars this summer. Opponents batted just .141 against him. Green also batted .290 (9-for-31) with two doubles, a triple and two home runs in 10 games.
Clarke women favored to win Heart hoops — Clarke University is the favorite to claim the 2020-21 Heart of America Conference women’s basketball title, according to the league’s preseason poll.
The Pride finished as the top point-getter in the poll after claiming 8 of 14 first-place votes and collecting 162 points. The Pride finished the 2019-20 campaign with a 25-7 overall record (18-6 Heart) and appeared in the semifinal round of the conference tournament. Head coach Courtney Boyd enters her fourth season and returns 13 players from last season’s roster, including a pair of NAIA All-Americans who combined for 28.2 points per game.
Clarke men picked for 3rd — The Clarke men tied Benedictine for third place in the Heart of America Conference men’s basketball coaches preseason poll. William Penn landed 13 of the 14 first-place votes, while Park received the other.