The Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union released its regional postseason basketball pairings earlier this week for Classes 3A, 2A and 1A.
Seven area schools learned their paths to Des Moines. The girls state basketball tournament will be held February 27-March 4 at Wells Fargo Arena.
All regional matchups begin at 7 p.m. The regional finals will take place at sites yet to be determined.
Class 3A No. 9-ranked Dubuque Wahlert looks to qualify for its second state tournament berth in three years as it hosts Crestwood in a Region 7 quarterfinal matchup on Feb. 11. With a win, the Golden Eagles would host the New Hampton/Monticello winner in the semifinals on Feb. 15. The 3A Region 7 championship takes place on Feb. 18.
Three area teams were placed in the Class 2A Region 8 bracket that could see two longtime foes meet in the semifinals. Clayton Ridge hosts Starmont in a first-round contest on Feb. 11, with the winner drawing a road visit to Class 2A No. 5-ranked Cascade in the quarterfinals on Feb. 14.
Beckman Catholic travels to MFL/Mar-Mac in a quarterfinal matchup on Feb. 14. A victory would set up a possible semifinal showdown at rival Cascade, the only area team to qualify for state last season. The two teams square off on Tuesday in what could be a postseason precursor. The Class 2A Region 8 finals will be held on Feb. 22.
Bellevue will begin its postseason trek in Class 2A Region 1 after falling one game shy of reaching Des Moines the last two seasons. The Comets host Northeast Goose Lake in the quarterfinals on Feb. 14, with the semifinals on Feb. 17 and the finals on Feb. 22.
Class 1A teams will be the first to kick off the Iowa girls postseason schedule with first-round games taking place on Feb. 9. Bellevue Marquette hosts North Cedar in Region 3, while Maquoketa Valley welcomes Central City in a Region 6 opening-round contest. Quarterfinal matchups in 1A regions will be held on Feb. 14., semifinals on Feb. 17 and finals on Feb. 22.
