LIVINGSTON, Wis. — The Iowa-Grant volleyball team fended off a scrappy Fennimore team in four sets Tuesday night at the newly remodeled Iowa-Grant High School gymnasium.
After winning the first set, 25-21, the Panthers (14-6, 4-1 SWAL) battled their way back from a 19-25 loss in Set 2. They won the remaining sets, 25-22 and 25-21.
The Panthers remain tied for second place in the SWAL conference behind an undefeated Riverdale.
“We have a pretty well-rounded team this year,” Iowa-Grant coach Marla Simon said. “We are a shorter team, so we have to make do in other ways, but the girls are getting the job done.”
The Panthers return six seniors, including Olivia Liddicoat, who finished the game with a team-high 12 kills and six blocks.
“This is our senior year and we kind of realized that it’s our last go-round,” Liddicoat said. “We know we have to bring it every game, because every team in this conference can win on any given night. We lost focus a little bit in the second and third sets, but we pulled it together to get the win.”
A kill from Liddicoat capped off a 25-21 win in Set 1, but the Golden Eagles (6-10, 2-4) rebounded in the following set, storming off to a 6-1 lead with a pair of aces from Bailee Hunt and blocks from Alexis Adkins and Delanee Klaas.
“Overall I thought we played a very good game tonight,” Fennimore coach Jerica Nelson said. “We beat ourselves during crucial times and that’s where we fell short. I saw a lot of good things, and we will continue to move forward. We are very happy to be a competitive team in such a tough conference.”
Iowa-Grant tied the set up at 7-7, but Fennimore went on to hold a narrow lead for the remainder of the set, winning 25-19 on a Brynlee Nelson kill. She finished the game with a match-high 17 kills for the Golden Eagles.
“I don’t think we were fired up enough in that second set,” Simon said. “We were playing comfortable and without urgency, and Fennimore was more energized than us.”
The Panthers took an early lead in Set 3, 11-8, but once again Fennimore creeped back, knotting the score at 11-11 and 13-13 before taking a 15-13 edge. Iowa-Grant then battled back for a 17-17 tie, and reclaimed the lead on an ace from Mya McCarthy, who finished the match with three.
The Panthers went on to win, 25-22. They would hold the lead for the entire fourth set, but however, the Eagles were able to pull to within three at 24-21 before Annie Spurley put the exclamation point on the win with a kill.
Spurley finished the game with 10 kills, five blocks and two aces for the Panthers, while Hazel Klosterman added 28 assists.
Bailee Hunt had 33 assists and 16 digs for Fennimore, while Klaas added three blocks.
“This was a hard fought game, and it’s nice to see the hard work of our seniors paying off,” Simon said. “They have put a lot of time into the program, and they are seeing the benefits of that.”