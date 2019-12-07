The official Iowa Class 2A boys basketball rankings aren’t released until next week, but Camanche is a team many have pegged as the expected No. 1-ranked team.
Go figure it would be the Cascade Cougars to give the Indians their first huge test right out of the gates.
Carter Green scored 16 points, Cooper Rausch netted 13 and Alex Aitchison added 10 as the Cougars pushed Camanche until the final horn in a 65-58 loss on Friday night in Camanche, Iowa.
The Cougars (1-1) fell into an early hole but climbed out and made things interesting in the fourth quarter by going on a 28-21 run to close the game.
LJ Henderson led the Indians (1-0) with 19 points.
Davenport Assumption 73, Dubuque Wahlert 57 — At Wahlert: Jacob Schockemoehl scored 21 points to lead the Golden Eagles (1-1), who struggled to slow down the Knights’ Sean Peeters with a 36-point, 11-rebound effort.
Dyersville Beckman 61, South Tama 17 — At Tama, Iowa: Michael Keegan scored 22 points with seven rebounds, Mason White added 13 points, and the Trailblazers (2-0) crushed South Tama by building a 31-2 lead by the end of the first quarter.
Alburnett 56, Bellevue Marquette 28 — At Bellevue, Iowa: Carson Michels scored 12 points, but the Mohawks struggled otherwise in the loss to the Pirates.
Bellevue 47, Anamosa 44 — At Anamosa, Iowa: The Comets grinded out a tough road win over River Valley Conference foe Anamosa.
Potosi 59, Rio 50 — At Potosi, Wis.: Nick Edge scored 20 points and Austin Uppena added 12 as the Chieftains (2-1) rallied in the second half after facing a 38-31 deficit at halftime.
Fennimore 64, Southwestern 43 — At Fennimore, Wis.: Adam Larson exploded for 31 points, Kellen Kenney added 16 points, and the Golden Eagles (4-0) won big over the Wildcats (3-1), who got 14 points from Breckin Schneider.
Darlington 59, Iowa-Grant 55 — At Darlington, Wis.: The Redbirds held on for the victory in a close SWAL matchup with the Panthers.
River Ridge (Ill.) 70, Pecatonica 63 — At Hanover, Ill.: Tayden Patterson scored 20 points and Andrew Merkle added 15 to power the Wildcats.
Dakota 48, Stockton 17 — At Stockton, Ill.: Ian Broschous scored seven points, but the Blackhawks couldn’t get much going on the offensive end.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Linn-Mar 37, Dubuque Senior 32 — At Nora Gym: Lindsey Eimers scored 12 points and Ella Noel added eight, but the Rams (1-1) dropped a close game in the final minutes to the Lions (1-2).
Waterloo West 72, Western Dubuque 34 — At Epworth, Iowa: The Bobcats (2-1) dropped their first game of the season in ugly fashion, falling into a 26-6 hole by the end of the first quarter to the Class 5A No. 13-ranked Wahawks (3-0).
Bellevue Marquette 60, Alburnett 30 — At Bellevue, Iowa: Miranda Peters scored 19 points and Tori Michel added 17 as the Iowa Class 1A No. 4-ranked Mohawks (4-0) remained perfect on the season.
Bellevue 54, Anamosa 23 — At Anamosa, Iowa: The Comets cruised to a road victory over the Raiders.
Dyersville Beckman 61, South Tama 28 — At Dyersville, Iowa: The Trailblazers (2-1) rolled to a big road victory over South Tama.
Maquoketa 65, Independence 18 — At Maquoketa, Iowa: The Class 4A No. 12-ranked Cardinals (4-0) dominated on their home floor to the big win.
East Dubuque 55, Polo 22 — At Polo, Ill.: Brittney Dietzel and Paige Middendorf scored 12 points apiece as the talented post duo led the Warriors to the road victory.
Galena 80, Benton 20 — At Galena, Ill.: Sami Wasmund scored 19 points and Maggie Furlong and Kate Moran added 14 apiece as the Pirates (6-3) found their offensive groove in the rout.
River Ridge (Wis.) 57, Highland 40 — At Highland, Wis.: The Timberwolves (3-1) built a big first-half lead in the road win, led by Skylar White’s 20 points.
Shullsburg 57, Belmont 41 — At Shullsburg, Wis.: The Miners (4-0) pulled away to top the Braves in their Six Rivers West opener, getting 13 points from Anna Wiegel.
Prairie du Chien 60, Lancaster 44 — At Lancaster, Wis.: The Blackhawks (3-1) continued their strong start to the season with a road win over the Flying Arrows, led by Lily Krahn’s 19 points.
GIRLS BOWLING
Waterloo West 2,590, Western Dubuque 2,528 — At Farley, Iowa: Sara Horsfield led the Bobcats with a 382 series and Rylie Bergfeld had a 377 series, but WD suffered a tight loss to the Wahawks.
PREP WRESTLING
Mineral Point 60, Cuba City/Southwestern/Benton 12 — At Hazel Green, Wis.: The Pointers looked strong in the win on the mat over the tri-op program.
Prairie du Chien 48, Lodi 21 — At Lodi, Wis.: The Blackhawks picked up a victory on the road over Lodi.
MEN’S BASKETBALL
UW-Platteville 82, Hope 68 — At Platteville, Wis.: Quentin Shields scored 23 points and Carter Voelker added 17 as the NCAA Division III No. 18-ranked Pioneers improved to 8-0.