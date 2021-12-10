Kenny Connors and Lucas Olvestad scored and Paxton Geisel made seven saves in an eight-round shoutout to lift the Dubuque Fighting Saints to a 5-4 victory over Youngstown on Thursday night at Mystique Community Ice Center.
The teams also play tonight and Saturday in Dubuque.
“I saw most of our guys go in and try to make a move, but I’m pretty comfortable shooting the puck, so I decided to do that,” said Olvestad, a defenseman whose shot went in off the crossbar. “It felt very good to score. I’ve been wanting to take a shot in the shootout for a long time, so it felt good to deliver when the coaches gave me the chance.”
Geisel dominated at the other end after giving up a goal to Adam Ingram in the first shootout round.
“The shootout is basically a skills competition and they’re always a toss-up,” Geisel said. “Honestly, I just try to have fun with it. We’ve been in a lot of them this year, so I’m used to it, and the pressure isn’t really there as much anymore.”
The Saints controlled the first period, both territorially and on the shot count, owning a 13-3 advantage through 20 minutes. The first clean opportunity of the game came off the stick of Kenny Connors, who zipped through the Phantoms defense and ripped a shot off the crossbar at the 4:53 mark.
Less than 3 minutes later, Dubuque opened the scoring on Connor Kurth’s 14th goal of the season. Mikey DeAngelo moved the puck to the left point for defenseman Zane Demsey, who ripped a shot on target. Kurth tipped the puck past goaltender Kyle Chauvette at the 7:43 mark.
DeAngelo earned the first assist of his USHL career on the play. It didn’t take long to get the second.
Riley Stuart doubled the lead with just 1:38 remaining in the period, when he gathered a rebound in the right faceoff and deposited it in the top right corner of the net. DeAngelo and Shawn O’Donnell earned the assists after grinding the puck in and around the goal crease.
Youngstown cut the deficit in half at the 4:11 mark of the second period. Adam Ingram extended his personal point streak to 15 games with his 13th goal of the campaign. Jaden Grant and Evan Werner assisted.
USHL scoring leader Stephen Halliday restored the two-goal cushion for Dubuque just 5:21 later. After Kurth and DeAngelo created a chance down low, Halliday dug a loose puck away from Chauvette and flicked it into the net for his 16th goal of the year.
The Phantoms again pulled within a goal late in the middle stanza. Werner’s shot from the right point eluded a screen and snuck inside the right goalpost behind Paxton Geisel at the 18:39 mark, the exact second Kurth exited the penalty box after serving an interference penalty. Chase Pietila and Stiven Sardarian were credited with assists.
The Saints appeared to take a 4-2 lead midway through the third period, but Stuart’s goal from the left wing was wiped out by a Gabriel Lundberg interference penalty. On the ensuing power play, Grant scored a rebound goal to tie the game at 3-3.
Sardarian gave the Phantoms their first lead of the night at the 11:42 mark. He converted a breakaway for just his second goal of the season after taking a Michael Rubin outlet.
But 30 seconds later, Ryan Beck tied the game again on a great individual effort on a one-man rush. He weaved through the defense and muscled the puck past Chauvette on a second effort. Max Burkholder and Zane Demsey set up Beck’s fifth goal of the year.
The Saints avoided trouble minutes later by killing off 91 seconds of a 5-on-3 power play.
“It was a tale of two games, really,” Saints coach Greg Brown said. “The first period, I thought things were pretty positive for us. We were creating a lot of chances and spending a lot of time in their zone.
“But the second period, Youngstown came out really hard and played very well, and we weren’t able to stem the tide very well. The third period was going OK until that sequence when we got the interference call on what we thought was a goal. That ended up being a two-goal swing. From then on, it was a dogfight, and we were fortunate Pax made some big saves in the shootout.”