Two Dubuque County baseball programs separated by just 16 miles on Highway 136 will take aim at back-to-back trips to the Iowa Class 2A state baseball tournament next week in Carroll.
No. 3-ranked Beckman Catholic and No. 7 Cascade will play in substate championship games tonight in hopes of advancing to the eight-team state field at Merchants Park Stadium for the second consecutive season.
Prior to last season, the only other time the Trailblazers and Cougars qualified for state in the same season was 1982.
Here is a capsule look at tonight’s games:
SUBSTATE 3
CASCADE (23-8) VS. MFL/MAR-MAC (20-11)
Site: Robinson-Dresser Sports Complex, Cedar Falls
Time: 7 p.m.
How they got here: Top-seeded Cascade defeated No. 6-seeded Denver, 10-0, in the District 5 championship game after beating fifth-seeded Clayton Ridge/Central, 10-0, in the semifinals ... Third-seeded MFL/Mar-Mac upset top-seeded New Hampton, 4-3, in the District 6 final after beating No. 2-seeded Waukon, 7-6, in the semifinals and beating No. 6-seeded North Fayette Valley, 10-0, in the play-in game.
Series: The teams have not met since at least 2007-08, when gobound.com began record-keeping for Iowa high school athletic programs.
Outlook: Cascade has reached the state tournament five times, including last season when the Cougars bowed out in the quarterfinals. The other appearances came in 1982, 1999, 2004 and 2015 ... MFL/Mar-Mac has been to state three times but none since 1977. The Bulldogs won a state title in 1976 and also qualified in 1972.
SUBSTATE 4
BECKMAN CATHOLIC (21-9) VS. ANAMOSA (19-12)
Site: Beckman Sports Complex, Manchester, Iowa
Time: 7 p.m.
How they got here: Top-seeded Beckman run-ruled sixth-seeded Camanche, 11-1, in the District 7 final after beating fifth-seeded Northeast Goose Lake, 10-0, in the semifinals ... Top-seeded Anamosa run-ruled Hudson, 12-2, in the District 8 final after beating fourth-seeded Jesup, 8-3, in the semifinals.
Series: According to Bound, the Trailblazers have gone 12-1 in the series since 2008-09. Beckman swept the Raiders, 5-4 and 8-1, in River Valley Conference play on June 22. Anamosa’s lone win in the series came in 2015.
Outlook: Beckman has won six championships in 19 trips to the state tournament. The Trailblazers reached the state semifinals last season before falling to eventual state champion Van Meter ... Anamosa has never qualified for the state tournament.