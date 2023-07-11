Two Dubuque County baseball programs separated by just 16 miles on Highway 136 will take aim at back-to-back trips to the Iowa Class 2A state baseball tournament next week in Carroll.

No. 3-ranked Beckman Catholic and No. 7 Cascade will play in substate championship games tonight in hopes of advancing to the eight-team state field at Merchants Park Stadium for the second consecutive season.

Recommended for you

Tags