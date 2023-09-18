Kirk MacDonald couldn’t help but notice Andrew King’s work ethic all summer.
Pretty much every time the second-year Dubuque Fighting Saints head coach went into his office at ImOn Arena, he saw the Dubuque native King working on his game. On the ice and in the weight room and shooting bay in the bowels of the arena, King practically lived at the rink.
That work ethic carried over to the team’s preseason camp, and King earned his way into a roster spot. He became the first Dubuque native to make the team since Brooks Bertsch on the 2010-11 squad that won the Clark Cup championship in its first season back in the United States Hockey League.
Recommended for you
“It feels unreal,” King said Saturday night. “I’ve been watching the Fighting Saints pretty much my whole life, and it feels awesome to finally play for them.
“Of course, I remember watching Brooks. It was a lot of fun watching someone from Dubuque play for the Saints. I’ve met him a few times around town, and he’s a great guy. It’s an honor to be following in his footsteps.”
Like Bertsch, King established himself as a quality teammate with an insatiable work ethic to earn a roster spot in his final season of Junior hockey eligibility after playing in the North American Hockey League.
Bertsch later played at NCAA Division I powerhouse St. Cloud State University and worked in hockey operations for the Los Angeles Kings before returning to his hometown to co-found a wealth advisory firm. He also serves on the board of directors for the Saint 4 Life Foundation.
After playing at the youth level for the Madison Capitols and Sioux Falls Power, King played prep school hockey at Lawrence Academy in the 2020-21 season. The 6-foot, 165-pound forward tallied four goals and 11 points in 46 games for the Cranbrook Bucks of the British Columbia Hockey League in 2021-22 and posted three goals and 13 points in 29 games for the NAHL’s Johnstown Tomahawks last season despite suffering a broken leg on a dirty hit and missing more than three months.
King attended the Saints’ main camp in June with no expectations from the hockey operations staff but received an invitation to the preseason camp.
“Every time (associate head coach) Evan (Dixon) and I came to the rink this summer, he was here working, and it shows,” MacDonald said. “I’m really happy for him, and he should feel good about this because he did it all on his own. It’s a credit to him and the work he puts in every day.
“Even in camp, he was kind of at the end of the pecking order to start. But each day, he was passing guys. Each day, he was getting a little better. He was OK our first preseason game, a little better in the second, and these last two he was really, really good. He kind of forced us into putting him on the roster with the way he competed and the way he performed.”
King scored a momentum-shifting goal Thursday in Cedar Rapids to pull the Saints within 2-1 in what turned out to be a 7-3 romp. He also made a key play that led to a goal in Saturday’s 5-1 win over the RoughRiders to conclude the preseason schedule.
“I just want to put in 100% every time I step on the ice,” King said. “I’m grateful for the opportunity, and I’m excited for what it will bring. I like to make plays in the O-zone, but I also consider myself a pretty good two-way forward who will do whatever I can so the other team doesn’t score on us.”
King will become the first Dubuque native to earn a USHL roster spot since Blake Bechen made the Youngstown Phantoms, who won their first Clark Cup championship last season. The Phantoms traded Bechen to Madison in the offseason, and the Capitols sent him to Green Bay prior to opening camp.
“It can be tough to be the guy from the hometown to play for a team, but he lives and breathes the Saints and everything we’re about,” MacDonald said. “I’m really happy he made the team and he did it with his work ethic.”
King said he felt a little bit of nerves when he pulled the Saints sweater over his head for the first preseason game. But he’s worked his way through it.
“I did feel a little bit of pressure, especially with that first game being in this building,” King said. “But I settled down a lot after that first game and I feel like I’m hitting my groove now.
“The boys in the room are just unreal. It’s such a great group of guys. Already, you can feel we have a great chemistry within the locker room, and that carries over to when we’re out on the ice.”