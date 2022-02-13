The Coe College women’s volleyball team struck recruiting gold close to home.
Within the last week, Western Dubuque’s Madison Maahs and Maddie Harris, Dubuque Senior’s Lucie Lambe and West Delaware’s Ella Koloc committed to the Kohawks.
Maahs, a Class 4A first team all-state setter, led the Bobcats to the state championship in November. She collected 1,081 assists, 212 digs, 102 kills, 36 blocks and 29 aces in her senior campaign. The TH Player of the Year finished her career with 2,984 assists, 596 digs, 223 kills, 100 aces and 88 blocks.
Harris, a Class 4A second-team all-state selection, floored 361 kills, 33 blocks, 259 digs and 41 aces during her senior campaign. She joined Maahs and teammate Meredith Bahl, who will play at the University of Texas at Tyler, on the all-state tournament team.
Koloc, a Class 3A first-team all-state selection, tallied 533 digs, 88 assists and 27 aces in helping the Hawks reach the state tournament during her senior season. Lambe contributed 114 kills, 237 digs and 20 aces as a senior for the Rams.
Parker sets NCAA record — Loras College senior Kassie Parker, a former Clayton Ridge prep, became the first NCAA Division III female to break the 16-minute barrier in the 5,000-meter run on Friday night at the Iowa State University Classic in Ames, Iowa. Competing in a field of Division I runners, Parker turned in a 15:58.58 to place third at the indoor meet. She also took nearly a minute off her previous 5,000-meter school record, a 16:50.82 in 2021.
Last week, the American Rivers Conference and United States Track and Field and Cross Country Coaches Association both named Parker as its athlete of the week.
Woodward among Augsburg leaders — Nick Woodward, a senior defenseman from Dubuque Senior, ranks among the Augsburg University hockey team’s leaders in plus/minus at plus-14. He has also contributed four goals and nine points to go along with just eight penalty minutes. Through Friday night, the Auggies owned a 20-2-0 overall record and a 12-1-0 mark in Minnesota Intercollegiate Athletic Conference play.
Augsburg, ranked No. 4 for most of the season in the USCHO.com Division III national poll, extended its winning streak to 11 games with a 5-4 victory over Saint Mary’s University on Friday night. Woodward scored in the third period as the Auggies rallied in the final period.
Navigato reaches 1,000 — Loras senior Cole Navigato reached the 1,000-point plateau with a nine-point performance in a 61-41 victory Wednesday at Luther. He became the 45th player in program history to score 1,000 points.
Schultz signs with Clarke — Dubuque Hempstead senior Zoe Schultz recently signed to bowl for Clarke University in the fall. She carries a 182.41 average heading into the Iowa Class 3A state qualifying meet next week.